Birding Today: Birds are international flyers

If my recollection is correct, I saw my last Baltimore Oriole in the top of a tree about a month ago and whispered, “Hope to see you next year, Buddy.” Then, they magically appear again in spring.
Several hundred years ago, scientists had many odd ideas about where birds went in the Northern Hemisphere’s winters. It was believed that some went to the moon, and others buried themselves underground. We finally learned that birds are international flyers just like many of the airlines that we use to do the same thing, but they do so under their own power, many of them not stopping until they arrive at their destinations.
Serious birders consider non-breeding season in four distinct time frames: pre-breeding (spring) migration, breeding season, postbreeding (fall migration), and non- breeding season.
Neotropical migrants fly thousands of miles south during non-breeding season, and many look for habitats that are similar to what they had in the north as breeding birds.
Enter the Prothonotary Warbler, one of my favorites. They actively search for wet riparian or swampy areas when they return north in the spring. However, they exhibit different behaviors with communal nocturnal roosting practices in spring and fall. Males aggressively defend territories and population densities may be seven birds in a square mile. In the non-breeding season, there could be eight to 10 times more prothonotaries. Many southern breeders spend non-breeding season in the coastal mangrove forests of Salamanca National Park of Colombia where 3 percent of the population is found.
Nicaragua is home to multiple thousands of non-breeding Yellow Warblers where agroforestry rehabilitated lands were destroyed by hurricanes. By next year, this area will harvest 4,000 metric tons of sustainable cocoa and employ local indigenous workers, as well as provide a home for the birds.
Long-distance migrant Blackpoll Warblers fly over 12,000 miles from the boreal forest of North America to South America for their non-breeding hiatus. They will be in the forests of the Andes and Amazon River Basins where they will gain weight in order to return in the spring to breed.
Not only do the blackpolls feast on caterpillars to regain their body mass, they are also joined by Connecticut and Prothonotary Warblers, and the Yellow-billed Cuckoo.
All these areas are sustainably farmed for citrus and the chocolate bars and other delectable that you love so much. We must be conscious that it is so necessary for these practices to continue in this warming world where forest is being removed on a daily basis.
We think about how lucky we are to be viewing rare migrants in the fall on their trips south, but many do not consider that with this good fortune comes a price. For example, Great Salt Lake is losing water that is so necessary to the staging Red-necked Phalaropes and other birds at this Western Hemispheric Shorebird Network Site.
Where will these birds be in just a decade, as well as those heading to South America?
Happy birding.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
