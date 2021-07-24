Birding Today: Birds depend on clean air and water

Birds were sentinel species in the heyday of coal mining. Canaries were brought into the mines and when they died, the miners knew that they must leave. What a horrible and painful death for the poor bird.
We used to play with mercury in science class, as it balled up and we could roll the pretty silver ball in the palm of a hand and become mesmerized by it. At the time, small amounts were thought to be harmless. Never did our teachers or others consider the fact that it still off-gassed and could be harmful to any of us because it was a one-minute experiment.
We then learned that mercury from power plants and other industrial uses caused mercury to infiltrate the waters of our lakes and other important fishing spots. It was such a big problem that areas were posted against eating the fish from affected areas because mercury could make us sick and seriously harm young children. Once it gets into a body, it never leaves the bloodstream, it only increases its unhealthful levels.
Air pollution has been with us for centuries, and the big cities still have it there. Many people have become sickened with asthma and many other lung diseases as a result of this, causing the Clean Air Act and other laws to be passed to try to curb these serious problems, which have not gotten much better for some, especially the poor.
We noticed in some parts of the country during the COVID-19 pandemic that there were considerably less of certain species, like the Red-winged Blackbird, Wood Thrush, Northern Waterthrush, and a few other study songbirds. The marsh denizen, the Rusty Blackbird, had been disappearing for decades, with little in the way of clues, and recently it was learned that its population losses were also directly correlated through mercury pollution. However, was it so surprising that the Red-eyed Vireo was one species that remained unaffected since it doesn’t share the same habitat.
Through eBird data changes in bird populations, along with the EPA’s air quality data showed that reduced nitrous oxide levels, helped to save the lives of a billion and a half birds. Ground level ozone is most harmful to small songbirds, which comprise over 80 percent of North American land bird species.
Researchers have also been investigating water management practices for breeding pools for sparrows and waterfowl. It was learned that methylmercury levels had skyrocketed due to mercury in the air from industrial contamination. It was discovered that changing pool water helped instead of allowing them to remain standing for two months. It also improved the mercury levels of food-source insects.
Whooping and Sandhill Cranes, aquatic plants, insects and so much in these important ecosystems depend significantly upon clean air and water, especially during migration. Environmental justice with help both humans and animals, so it will be a big win for all of us in the hopefully, not too-distant future. Clean air and water are rights, not privileges.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
