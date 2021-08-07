Birding Today: Birds' feathers require knowledge to identify

Plumology is the study of birds’ feathers, and experts are remarkably knowledgeable, but no, one cannot ID every bird’s feather without reference materials. However, it has become much easier with technology at our disposal.
Most important, the best way to document a feather is by photographing the front and back of it. Measure it if possible, or at least use an object with known length to include in the photo, like a quarter or paper currency. Unless one holds a permit from the US Fish and Wildlife Service, feathers in this country cannot be retained in anyone’s possession. Thanks to the Migratory Bird Treaty Act (MBTA) of 1918 cracking down on the millenary trade, as it was enacted as a law to protect birds’ lives.
Most feathers that individuals will find are either primaries or secondaries, which are flight feathers. They are usually lost due to wear and during molting season, after birds rear their young, though other feathers can be found as well.
If an individual would like a book in order to identify feathers, Scott and Casey’s Bird Feathers: A Guide to North American Species is your only option. The digital age will afford you excellent help via USF&W’s www.fws.gov/lab/featheratlas.com.
There are 433 species represented here where search scans will provide a particular species or group of birds, browse will explore the scans contained, and identify will use your data for identification. This is just a brief synopsis of the site, so take a look at it for more detailed information.
If one would rather not do detective work, the feather can also be posted on social media or inaturalist at www.inaturalist.com. Become a member if not already one before you need it so you’re not spending time with doing that in the field, as you’ll get a faster response.
It would be wise to view and possibly photocopy feather anatomy drawings from the introduction section of your birding guide to keep handy on your desk or hang upon the wall to be aware of birds’ wing feathers. It will serve you well on feather descriptions to help you be a better birder. An easier option in the field would be to search “feather anatomy drawings” and save one in your favorite places that looks best to you.
However, there is one caveat if the sleuth wishes to do this in the tropics. Some birds’ feathers, like the brightly colored poison dart frogs, are toxic. This is even more reason to photograph what is seen, so carry a 6-inch school ruler with you in your foreign travels. You don’t want your kids, significant other, or wife or husband to pay you back or haunt you for poisoning them. Also, dispose of the covering for the ruler properly once finished with it.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
