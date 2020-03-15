Signs of spring include multiple items that we cherish, and some even evidenced an early season this year. Many wished for spring to come a few weeks early, but all things considered, we did not have much of winter.
In Payne County, the “peent” and flight displays of the American Woodcock came on Jan. 9, which continued on and off until a second bird arrived Jan. 26, then heard on a daily basis. Two more birds were heard March 6 on West Sixth Street, which could be the final date. In Muskogee, a woodcock was heard Feb. 17 and 18. The January birds were two weeks early.
The smell of spring tends to be in the air, which makes one inhale deeply to savor it. We’d recognize that wet aroma anywhere, which consists of one part wet soil, one part impending green grass, and one part rain. That was something we waited for all winter.
The woodpeckers have been drumming for a few weeks to let everyone know that they have territories and are advertising for mates. Every year we field questions about how to get rid of the darn things from clapboard siding and chimney flues. Most of the birds include the gentle tap-tap-tap of Downy and Hairy Woodpeckers that one must be in the immediate area to hear, as well as Northern Flickers and Red-bellied Woodpeckers. We know when a vocal pileated is in the area about a quarter of a mile away, and the big wood chips can be seen flying.
Peepers are another signature sign, especially early in the morning and at dusk in easternmost counties. They usually begin breeding in February in Oklahoma and some will breed earlier in the southern parts of their range. We even hear them broadcasting from inside our homes.
Dark-eyed Juncos will be leaving sooner (or later), as they may not necessarily be in a hurry until it heats up more. We have seen days where the afternoon temperatures have been close to 80 and the snowbirds are still here.
Trees never ceased budding over the winter, which has been a phenomenon over the past few years. This year, we had gnats and no-see-ums, as well as dandelion flowers minus the stalks in January.
Our neighborhood raptors paid more visits in late January and February to partake of the more common Cedar Waxwings that we had this winter. A Merlin was across from Boomer Lake on Lakeview Road eyeing them in early February.
Great Horned Owls were heard calling for mates and awakened us as early as New Year’s Day. Just a couple of years ago, we could rely on them sometimes as early as February, perhaps with young in late March or April.
Now we observe most ducks as it nears migration. Times change, not always for the better.
As the trees are flowering, songbirds are becoming more common, as they can hide better among the flowers and leaves. Cardinals, chickadees, juncos, Song Sparrows, and phoebes seem more common now.
