Birding Today: Birds most vulnerable to dangers while asleep

If birders go out into their patch and set up before nightfall, it is very possible to learn where birds go at night. Of course, this will take several trips to get a good bead on multiple species, but rest assured that it is well worth the effort to learn. This will assist us in finding birds in different habitats.
Birds seek shelter from the weather and predators, as birds are most vulnerable to dangers while asleep.
Each species locates what it needs and wants for specific sheltering. It also does the same while finding food. Cavity nesters prefer enclosed areas like roosting houses with the openings in the bottom, tree cavities, culverts, under bridges, and bird houses. Songbirds prefer thick vegetation, and what most birds seek is good concealment from snakes, raptors, raccoons, and other hungry animals.
Most birds will fly at night only if it is a necessity, as it is more difficult for them to see well. If a predator startles a bird, they will depart the night roosting areas. This is the time that owls, nighthawks, and other denizens of the night become active for feeding purposes, as they are nocturnal animals. Their eyes are specially adapted, as their pupils are much larger, making them able to see well during darkness.
The Barred Owl who has the mnemonic phrase “Who cooks for you? Who cooks for you all?” is one of the most often heard during the night. During mating season, their repertoire of sounds includes hoots, cackles, caws, and gurgles, but during the night when hunting for food, they use silence to their advantage. They can also fly soundlessly, and that, coupled with nocturnal vision give them the title of top predator.
More often heard than observed, the Eastern Whip-poor-will is a nightjar with a small bill and a very large mouth. Its call is what gave it its name, and breeding males repeat these calls in spring and early summer nights within their eastern range.
Much more difficult to find in recent years, their populations have declined by more than 75 percent over the last five decades. What has hurt this species is the decline of their common food (insects) and collisions with motor vehicles, as well as loss of their forest habitat to development and agriculture.
The Great Horned Owl or the “Tiger of the Air,” is the most common of the owls in the Americas. It is easily recognized by its “plumicorns” or feather tufts. One can often be awakened in the early hours of winter by its consistent hooting, as it is still widespread and very common throughout North America.
Having lost about 8 percent of its southern and northern Great Lakes range, it is quickly expanding toward the High Arctic, as it has climate vulnerability.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
