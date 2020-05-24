Birding Today: Black Terns on the decline

The Michigan area hosts some of the largest breeding territories for the Black Tern, which the Great Plains also sees during migration. As a Great Lakes breeder, the Black Tern is becoming an increasing conservation concern. Waterbirds shared the risk of DDT and other equally detrimental pesticides, which historically led to widespread breeding failure. Seabird populations are still rapidly in decline, which nest on coastlines and islands. Islands have historically seen their share of problems due to non-native species, such as cats, rats, and snakes.
Many waterbirds are colonial nesters, long distance migrants, experiencing low reproduction rates due to lengthy lives, and are high on the food chain, leading to long recovery periods. Roseate Terns nest only on three islands in New England, New York, and Massachusetts, which are further endangered by such hazards as oil spills and offshore wind development.
Beach nesters suffer incremental human activity, and we disturb their breeding environment, but we can help by aiding in conservation efforts to set aside and protect this habitat. Maine’s Project Puffin manages seven islands for threatened and rare seabirds that live under specific requirements, like the Caspian Tern that needs a bare beach habitat. The birds can be socially attracted with decoys, recorded calls, artificial colonies, or mirror boxes. Birds observing these areas then focus upon one another, beginning a nesting cycle. Predators can be managed through capture and removal. Since sites and species can be dissimilar, conservation actions require monitoring to increase populations with this documented model.
Black Terns are being monitored in southeast Michigan and St. Clair Flats for work at both Ogontz and Wigwam Bay since 2016. The terns breed in marshy areas and spend winters off Central and South American coasts. While in North America, they rely upon small fish and larger insects for food, yet when they migrate south, they then consume coastal anchovies and sardines. When breeding, they nest upon floating reedy material or a lily pad root mass.
This once common bird is experiencing a steady decline due to food loss, habitat degradation, and multiple predators. St. Clair Flats, which is on the largest delta, has the largest Black Tern Colony in Michigan. This model colony shows why Black Tern populations are decreasing by using nest cameras, which photograph every 30 seconds. Conservation concerns include limited nest material, boaters, storms, limited food, and high water levels. The bulrush is outcompeted by phragmites and cattails, making vegetation mats weaker and less buoyant. Floating nesting platforms will be used this year to raise nests to hold vegetation together during storms.
Long-term declines in breeding and winter habitat will be researched on staging and during migration with two-year battery life GPS tags. Coordinates will be monitored day and evening for distribution variations. International cooperation is necessary for breeding success to learn critical time periods for proper habitat and threats.
Research will determine water level and storm surge effects, and water temperature vs. appropriate plant growth for the best possible breeding circumstances.
