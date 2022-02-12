Birding Today: Brown Creepers have high-pitched, insistent call note

One of the most cryptic and fascinating winter residents of the Great Plains and surrounding areas would be the Brown Creeper. These wee woodland residents are always on the go during the non-breeding season as they spiral up-and-down deciduous trees that oftentimes share the same tree with nuthatches, chickadees, and Downy and Red-bellied Woodpeckers at the same time. It is even better if the tree might be broken, dying, burned, or in the proximity of one that is in such a state.
Picking their protein sources from behind loose slivers of bark and prodding crevices for tiny spiders and overwintering larvae, it can be hard to tell where they will go next. They will hitch up a tree until they decide to visit another one in the area and begin their journey once again. The slender downcurved bill could not have been a better choice for their jobs.
Generally aficionados of tiny insects, they will partake of suet, peanut butter, grass seeds, corn and many other popular seeds, as long as these tasty morsels are around large old trees in their path. The goods would best be received in a cage feeder if your hopes are high to see them in action.
Sometimes heard and not seen, these tree gleaners have a high-pitched and insistent call note. I was involved in the Christmas Bird Count a few winters ago and through its call, it was observed and still seen when it flew off so the rest of the party was able to view it as it glided by.
The creeper sometimes varies its climb up a tree. It doesn’t always spiral or hitch in a straight line going up. They will occasionally sidle sideways like a crab or hop backward to reinvestigate something that they feel they might have missed the first time they passed by. Sometimes they will hitch along the underside of a horizontal branch, beginning from the trunk to the tip of the tree’s appendage, just like the Black-and-white Warbler. It appears that most of the protein sources that it prefers are on the underside than over the top of the branch.
While busily searching for food, if an area hawk should vocalize, the bird will instantly stop what it is doing, flatten itself out on its tree spreading out the wings, and remain that way for a time until it feels that the coast is clear. While immobile, it truly appears to be part of the bark with its non-descript coloration.
If one is in their breeding range, they can easily surprise and delight with a nest within a fencepost, inside concrete blocks, under roof overhangs, or behind window shutters.
Sometimes the Brown Creeper is an altitudinal migrant when it remains in its breeding range. Though it will nest in the spruce and fir woods at the top of a mountain, it will remove itself to the valleys in late fall, never found above a mile in height during the winter.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
