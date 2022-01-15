Birding Today: Cardinals are not all the same

Natural selection has been around for centuries. It has to do with phenotypes and the need for physical changes, as have mutations, variation, heritable traits, ad nauseam. Let’s stop that here, because we are going to focus on why birds change some of their physical characteristics, which we shall notice even more as time goes on. For the sake of argument, this is not a new concept.
Writer discussed the Yellow Cardinal anomaly in this column in June 2020. We are not clear on WHY it happened, but as time passed, we discovered that was not the only bird. Its specific need is unknown, but it could be a result of something as simple as its liking for a particular carotenoid in its diet, which would have nothing to do with Darwin’s theory. However, if its body processes its food that way, could it be a mutation? Perhaps.
Writer noticed a cardinal or two in southeast Arizona on a birding trip a few years ago, and it did appear different, but Northern Cardinals was classified as rare in that part of Arizona then. As happens, research was begun and it was determined that cardinals from the Chihuahuan and Sonoran deserts do not inbreed despite a 100-mile difference in habitat. We already are aware that the southwest populations in mainly Arizona have a larger bill, a longer and bushier crest, and are paler overall with less black upon the face, namely across the forehead. They were classified as their own subspecies, but the plot thickens, as it does with other species of birds. If one thinks about it, we can come up with more, especially for those birds in the southwest, which are not always just a lighter version.
Around the world, we have close to two dozen Northern Cardinal subspecies, which were discovered more than 100 years ago. It was only this decade when genetic research found six isolated populations, four of them living exclusively in Mexico.
The real interesting part, which tends to happen with some subspecies, is the call and song variables. Over the years, we have seen several differences creating species splits in birds that have strong similarities. They don’t pair, they have a sound difference to the ear, and act much differently.
There is nothing to say that the future may hold something a little different, because as we know, especially during these times, things can change. After all, during spring and fall migrations, there are some species that go to differing locations, remaining well apart.
Fast forward a century from now and let’s see if someone includes information like this in a time capsule. It would be interesting to note if any of these differences have changed and whether or not the Sonoran and Chihuahuan birds change their mating practices, and if the strictly Mexican residents have begun visiting Arizona.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
