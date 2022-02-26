Birding Today: Cause unknown for birds to crash to ground

According to local news reports on Feb. 7, at approximately 5:30 a.m. in Chihuahua, Mexico, hundreds of Yellow-headed Blackbirds were seen falling from the skies into the streets. These motionless birds were believed to be migrating from Mexico on their way north for eventual breeding purposes, but their migration was cut short due to their collapse and demise. The video was tagged with the CBS News logo for those that wish to view it.
I observed this video, and there were more than simply dozens of birds as reported by CBS.
On Feb. 9, suspicions were given by local radio La Ranchera de Cuauhtemoc from possible experts that the birds had lost stability mid-flight and collided with one another. An educated guess was obtained from Richard Broughton, an ecologist and ornithologist from the United Kingdom, who informed The Guardian (a London and Australian daily/online newspaper) that a predator, like a Peregrine Falcon, could have caused a portion of the flock to be driven toward the ground and they crashed. He may have been referring to an incident in Pembrokeshire, Wales, where an area outdoor worker said that he heard a loud bang and numerous birds landed on his car. There is a good possibility that bang could have been a bird cannon, which is a bird deterrent that operates with propane gas. When the cannon fires it is followed up with predatory bird calls.
We do know how rare it is for birds to crash onto the ground unless it has to do with poor visibility or thunderstorms during migration, like over the open ocean, which has happened to east coast migrants.
There is another possibility that comes to my mind, which is not commonly known to the general populace. There is an EPA-registered and sanctioned bird pesticide called avitrol, that often causes birds to fall to the ground, have convulsions, and die, which is horrific for anyone to experience. This product is banned in many locations, due to its cruel suffering, but we know that less wealthy countries have been sold our banned substances, like DDT, and other no longer approved chemicals.
According to the National Audubon Society, avitrol is used mainly in the US and Canada. Another avicide, DRC-1339, is also EPA-approved but can only be legally used by the US Department of Agriculture. It is toxic to all vertebrates that ingest it and is classed as a restricted use pesticide, so only licensed pest-control professionals can lawfully apply it. It is feared that such birds as the Peregrine Falcon, once endangered in the US and Canada, could also suffer from it again due to avicides used to control pest birds, one of which is the Yellow-headed Blackbird.
National usage data for avitrol are untracked according to the EPA, but it will show up if tested for in a necropsy (bird autopsy).
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.