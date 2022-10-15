Birding Today: Changing seasons provide opportunities for great photos

This is the time of year for those vibrant fall colors, especially those of New England, which is known for eye-popping maple leaves. We could be wrong, but many attribute this phenomenon to the freezing of sap in the previous winter. Interspersed with many other colorful hardwoods in a short two-week period, I can attest that this is serious business having grown up in Downeast Maine. Once you see the colorful panorama, you will concur.
Shorter days and longer nights usher in the beauty that only nature knows how to unfold. This is truly the time to observe how animals become connected with their environs in the most evocative of ways.
Just like those of us who move due to the chill, animals are in the process of making preparations for the winter with its challenges or settling in for the season with those challenging of times. Warblers are already in transit to their winter grounds both relaxing and binge feeding, but northern climates are preparing to host moose and elk rutting seasons soon enough. The young of the summer are already experiencing the challenges of their own survivals, and it is the dawn of what is soon to be a new mating season.
There are plenty of ways to prepare oneself for communing with nature during this time of year, as well as winter, which is not for the faint of heart. I spent some time a couple of years ago in the wilds of Wyoming to observe black bear, moose, grouse, and more. Use eBird and Facebook groups to find the animals that you’re interested in observing and photographing, as nature is on your side with ready-made colorful backdrops. Those are the places to find the best safety zones, waterways, and social gathering areas for your favorite denizens of the woods.
Bring a blind and set up the night before, so it is possible to arrive before sunrise and set up in the water at eye level or on land near known sites for animal activity. It is possible to help the cause with a long expose for moving water, which can make a good photo opportunity great.
Fall foliage can make an excellent piece of framework for your potential bird species at large, and using depth of field to your advantage can really turn heads and win contests.
Wind or calm weather can create drama, too, to show wind motion, whereas still shots are better for macro photography.
Birds in bushes with the good fortune of hoarfrost on the east coast can also create that ultimate wow! factor in winter. Keep weather data at the ready for your travel circumstances and you can have the best of both words — the ethereal and the surreal.
The only thing preventing us from outstanding photos is a lack of imagination or proper planning. One can start thinking about future photo ops at any time and bring them to reality with a little ingenuity, food for thought.
Happy hunting!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
