Birding Today: Check your trees to find a variety of birds

Some people feel that when spring arrives, they must take a birding trip to find as many migrants that cross the Gulf of Mexico as they can before it’s too late. Even better, wouldn’t it just be grand to experience a fallout?
Yours truly once thought the same way, but we can eventually avoid doing that if we know where the right trees and shrubs are in our own neighborhoods. If we know this, all we have to do is watch eBird’s mapping system when migrants are on the move and they will come to us.
We’ve all heard birds in our own neighborhoods and surrounding hotspots that we didn’t recognize. Sometimes we found the caller, and sometimes we didn’t, but either way, if we know what trees with the specific insects that migrants favored, we’d find that golden egg and go home happy.
Do your research during the dead of winter when you can’t go out due to inclement weather, and you’ll be ready for just that opportunity. The plus side is that you can take a pelagic trip or go to Alaska later for those birds that you most likely won’t see in your neighborhoods.
Oak trees are the finest trees for birds. A birder will find more migrants per square foot than any other tree in the country. Native oaks hold the best insects that attract a good part of what we are looking for — orioles, vireos, tanagers, and warblers galore. There will be so many birds in those trees, you won’t know what to look at first, but remain calm and look at one bird at a time. They can even be photographed, but don’t try to look at more than one at any given time. It can’t be done.
Remember the spruce budworm outbreaks in the north? That spells CAPE MAY WARBLERS.
Cottonwoods, which grow near water are fabulous. You’ll find orioles. Sycamores will give you other good birds like Yellow-rumped Warblers, assorted vireos, Blackpoll Warblers, Rose-breasted and Black-headed Grosbeak, and many other migrants.
Don’t always get rid of poison ivy, as the berries attract many birds. If you have to keep people safe, cordon off the poison ivy, but even better if it is on your own property.
Tanagers love fruit of any kind, especially dark fruit and berries.
Thrushes adore mulberries and raspberries, and they keep quiet. I recall a Swainson’s Thrush sitting out in plain view for the perfect shot amid mulberries.
Short, thickly planted trees and shrubs will net you some easy Wilson’s Warblers, not to mention sparrows prior to the warblers. It was easy to get most of my sparrows just over a few years time that come through the area with the aforementioned trees.
An even better tip is to plant some native trees and shrubs in your own yards for the migrants, as well as to have a nearby water feature. You can even supplement your yard with black oil sunflower seeds.
Be a winner, provide their dinner.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
