We have previously discussed the important work that Island Conservation has been involved with, which includes eradicating the invasive species populations brought to islands that have been killing native birds. Such animals as black snakes, cats, and rats have decimated many islands of not just birds, but native plants, ecosystems like coral reefs, and other animals are systems affected.
Some of the birds in dire need include connector species like seabirds, and prior research shows that seabird guano deposits are imperative to fast growth coral reefs, increased rates of coral recovery due to the impact of climate change, and larger and healthier fish populations.
Healthy ecosystems which include islands, have been proven that seabirds facilitate the flow of nutrients from oceans to islands and from islands to oceans by seabirds alone, and those losses of connector species causes degraded ecosystems both far and wide where these seabirds are visiting be it coastal, marine, and terrestrial.
Specifically, it has been noted that battling climate change has been a major factor in strengthening resilience for seabird habitat, as well as the recovery of seabird populations.
Since all ecosystems are connected, especially islands, oceans, and their inhabitants, these efforts have been offering a great opportunity to both restore and protect valuable coastal areas and islands within their immediate reach.
American Bird Conservancy and Island Conservation have learned through research where to focus for the greatest impact for all island and ocean ecosystems. This is providing greater climate resilience in having the strongest impact for plants and animals, as well as resident lives that depend upon the ocean for their livelihoods.
Remote islands that have been losing birds, plants, and animals like Hawaii and Palau were once able to thrive very well on the natural resources that they had provided by both sea and land. Reductions in seabird populations due to invasives has slowed down nutrient deposits, which affects the productivity of surrounding reefs.
Many islands have the potential to assist in healing marine environments worldwide once we are able to put resilience into action. It takes a great deal of time and effort to clean up islands from the harm caused by invasives and it is well known that with current and past successes, islands will once again become healthy and resilient, and marine ecosystems will be filled with diversity.
This job is being taken on by several island nations and their coastal counterparts in one ocean-island system in the Americas, and it is expected to be a strong success through learning, acting, and carrying out action with the strong plans developed over the years with increasing knowledge.
One day we will reap the benefits of the connected ecosystems that we once had before rapid development. We are learning how to work with our needs as well as those of our rapidly diminishing seabirds and we will be successful.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
