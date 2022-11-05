Birding Today: Climate change affects Puffins, their young

Maine has the good fortune to have seven remote islands off the coast. They are still undeveloped and rustic with no running water or power, but they are perfect for the Atlantic Puffin and research, courtesy of the Audubon Seabird Institute.
This research is paramount to protecting seabirds, their ocean-faring food, as well as their habitat. When sand lance, hake, herring, and haddock are running, this is the perfect time for the young breeding birds known as pufflings to have tailor-made meals. They are the correct size and shape as well as nutrition packed, just for them to easily consume.
However, climate change has been causing difficulty around the nesting islands. The Gulf of Maine is seeing ocean warming faster than most of the remainder of the world’s oceans, and 2021 was the worst year yet. That makes the ideal puffling table fare, which are schooling fish, much harder to come by. These forage fish are being driven out of the Gulf and into colder water, both deeper in the ocean and much further offshore, which makes it difficult for the parents of the pufflings to reach to satiate those ever hungry young.
But 2022 saw a bit of a reprieve and double the chicks fledged in comparison to 2021. Not only were the puffins affected, the Common Tern saw the same good fortune. Puffins may not travel as far south as Oklahoma, but during migration, we occasionally find the Common Tern in our binoculars.
When excessively warm waters send forage fish for puffins and terns to the briny deep of the ocean, pufflings are commonly brought butterfish, which is the wrong size for the chicks, too wide to swallow. Not only did 2021 remove their normal food from the shores of breeding islands, it also brought a tropical storm. This compounded matters, and half the chicks died due to hypothermia and starvation.
The conditions in 2022 were just right for the breeding birds. Eastern Egg Rock, just one of the breeding islands where Project Puffin started, observed the greatest number of Common Tern nests in a two decade period from a little over 27,000 to roughly 30,000 breeding pairs from 2019 to 2022. This is also the same area where NOAA has a nearby weather reporting station.
Another breeding island also had the misfortune in 2021 of both a Peregrine Falcon and a Great Horned Owl arriving and eating young terns, which drove about half the breeding birds from the island. The breeding population in 2022 more than doubled from the previous year to nearly 1600 from 700.
This year still had challenges like Avian flu, which affected colonies in Canada and Europe, as well as several of Maine’s nesting islands. Rapid discovery by researchers lead to minuscule losses in comparison to what could have been.
The highlight of 2022 was a banded puffin discovered on Matinicus Rock, a 33-year-old breeding bird.
Breeding birds will have more challenges as time progresses, but with good scientists, much more is possible.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
