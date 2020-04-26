BIRDING TODAY: Coastal stewardship critical to survival of beach nesters

It has only been a decade since Deepwater Horizon, which cost the EPA a $20 million settlement. Birds have been stricken with many catastrophic events, including dying for hat plumes. DDT nearly eradicated the Bald Eagle, Peregrine Falcon, Brown Pelican, and Roseate Spoonbill in the 1960s and 1970s.
We are still assisting with the colonial Least Tern and Black Skimmer recovery, who are arriving on the Gulf Coast to breed. Wilson’s Plovers, who prefer vegetated dunes with adjacent marsh grass, and the Snowy Plover, who favors sandy beaches with little vegetation, are also colonial nesters. Intense storms, sea level rise, subsidence, and erosion are grave threats to these beach nesters. Their predators include raccoons, snakes, crows, gulls, and ghost crabs. Driving on beaches, kite flying, and fireworks also add to stressors during the difficult summer breeding.
Texas Audubon has always been vocal about protecting birds with Green Island, an IBA for colonial wading birds, hosting 500 breeders.
Coastal stewardship and beach restoration is critical to the survival of beach nesters. Natural disasters and hurricanes will always occur, and Louisiana Audubon restored the Grand Isle Elmer’s Island. From 2016-2018, Least Terns spiked in their breeding numbers after beach restoration. Higher nest success was discovered in both restored and unrestored beaches, but during years of frequent violent storms, improvement was clearly in restored areas.
Hurricane Michael, a category 5 storm on the Florida Panhandle, increased Snowy Plover productivity. Timing with storms is everything, either destroying or aiding with breeding success by alleviating subsidence.
Florida Audubon runs a rooftop nesting stewardship to help Least Terns, American Oystercatchers, and Black Skimmers with alternate habitat. Gravel serves as “beaches” on commercial roofs, like grocery stores, which provides less human disturbance. Volunteer monitors police parking lots, educate property owners, erect rooftop barriers, and monitor nest counts and chicks. Volunteers also keep cars and parking lots clean of bird droppings.
Mississippi boasts the longest manmade beaches since 1952, home to 2,500 breeding Least Terns each summer. Such events are difficult to manage and provide stewardship for with 10 to 20 colonies. These areas also are frequently policed to collect trash and monitor erosion. This beach is protected by a seawall along Highway 90.
During bans on beach gatherings, there is no human disturbance for birds or sea turtles. Everyone can help by educating the public that it is best to stay 150 feet away from breeding colonies and by watching avian behaviors. If birds are mobbing people, acting agitated or distressed, or displaying the broken wing behavior, it is necessary to leave. Off-leash dogs can cause colonies to be abandoned. During normal beach seasons, coastal bird stewardship is provided. Every contact made educates others with the need for cordoned off and posted areas. Nesting birds require buffer zones for fruitful breeding, as we must share the shore with the birds.
If new or unknown colonies are found on beaches that anyone frequents, contact the local Audubon Society for species protection at https://www.audubon.org.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
