Birding Today: Controlled burns important to habitat

Having grown up in the country, nobody knows better than yours truly about the importance of controlled burns, especially when it involves the relationship between plants and animals, especially birds and their habitat. It becomes even more important when we’re birders and trying to help rarer birds.
Growing up, my mindset was on my own property, especially since Maine is an important ecosystem for living off the land. Couple that with blueberry barrens and the Upland Sandpiper that we usually see and hear in the skies enroute to the north to breed, it is important to care for the land for both food purposes and our breeding birds to keep them there.
This is just as important in Oklahoma, and what brings it to mind is one of the most important ecosystems that we have, the McCurtain County Wilderness Area. Having spent time with wardens and the Red-cockaded Woodpeckers, then reading a book about prescribed burns and the lives of the woodpecker, it fit like a glove with what I learned as a child about wildlife. However, it went one step further.
Having this wonderful over 4,000-acre plot, we see how we care for the Red-cockaded woodpecker from the ground up. When burned, the understory keeps native grass and wildflowers alive instead of being swallowed by hardwood and young pines. Since we have the only remaining population of this endangered woodpecker in the state in McCurtain County, we must be vigilant in ensuring its survival and cultivate this breeding ground for them, as well as the habitat necessary to do so. The midstory must not be permitted to encroach upon our woodpecker. They require an open pine forest with large trees spaced apart. Even though they live in and forage for insects on mature shortleaf pines, our control methods are with fire to give them the best that we have to offer.
Our Wildlife Department and the National Forest Service work together to get this burn done, and it is paramount that it stay within the burn unit. It is not all done in one day, as this is a lot of area that needs to be cared for, as well as the fact that the fire not spread into the northern and eastern portions of the wildlife area. The best way to accomplish this is with the Forest Service helicopter and DAID, or Delayed Aerial Ignition Devices, which is done in the burn unit’s roughest terrain.
The nesting trees are given extra protection through raking before the burn, even though they are very hardy. On the day of the burn, the older shortleaf pines experience a low-intensity fire directly around the trees to ensure their safety during the dormant season.
McCurtain County units are burned on a three-year rotation while does and fawns and turkeys have their unburned habitat.
Thus far, it has been working well with the present system. During birding tours, do visit the area, ask questions, and see the birds!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
