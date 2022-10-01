Birding Today: Differences in Black-chinned and Ruby-throated Hummingbirds outlined

The two most common hummingbirds in Oklahoma are the Ruby-throat, followed by the Black-chinned, which will more commonly be seen on the panhandle, or nearest Black Mesa. These tiny speedsters of the female persuasion are sometimes difficult to tell apart, but it can be done if one combines several ways in which the two differ. They are both the only hummingbirds in the genus Archilochus. I specifically want to show differences for the females, as the males are straightforward.
The female Ruby-throat has more color than the Black-chinned. The Ruby-throat tends to possess emerald green upon the forecrown and the back. The female Black-chinned shows off its more golden green on its slightly duller-colored back with a somewhat muted forecrown with brown or gray tints.
Lores (area between end of bill and eye) on the Ruby-throat are darker than the Black-chinned.
A second differentiation between the two species is the appearance of the bill and its curvature. Black-chins usually have a longer bill that is usually more decurved than the Ruby-throat, but check the throat to make sure one is not observing a young male for gorget color hints.
A third identification characteristic is wing length. A perched Black-chinned has wings that usually extend nearly to the tail, while the Ruby-throat usually does not.
All of these field marks together will usually net you a positive ID, but there is another field mark in wing shape. Black-chins sport a blunt and wide-edged wingtip, similar to a club. Ruby-throats have a pointed, dagger-shaped wingtip. Ruby-throat wings also appear thinner than Black-chins, due to their shape, but if it is too hard to differentiate due to the birds’ position, Ruby-throat wings appear more triangular compared with Black-chins more wide.
If one has access to a camera, it would be best to record these subject’s images for later comparison. If it is found to be unnecessary later, all well and good, but you may wish you had done it later. Preparation and comparison could solve an east quandary later, but without them, one could still be at square one.
Remember that light and darkness of shadows can show different effects just like it can with any other bird. All aspect of GISS (general impression, shape, and size) are not always what they appear to be at first glance or may not hold true due to different angles of your hummingbirds, so solve any potential problems with more than just one photo.
With migration like it is now, the moral of the story is to be prepared, especially with the chances for young birds in our midst. Male Ruby-throats average longer tails than females and males of both sexes are shorter-billed than females.
Check your Black-chinned and Ruby-throated Hummingbirds with gusto and use what may be new information to your advantage. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
