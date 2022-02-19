Birding Today: Dress your lawn to attract migratory birds

Some individuals would say that winter was non-existent in many parts of the country this year, except the taiga and northeast. Those residents are still feeling the effects of it. Most of the country would say that they experienced spring insects in December and January, unusual migratory birds like Steller’s Sea-Eagle, budding trees, and butterflies. That also reminds us that spring will officially be here in about a month, so it’s time to begin getting ready.
Some front and back yards are covered in fall leaves, which manicured lawns are totally against, but those leaves hide valuable insects, larva, and burrows that small animals use in the winter. Since it is going to be time to dress our lawns to attract migratory birds, we need to get to know our valuable outdoor space.
Learn your local ecosystem and the native plants that are maintained within it. That means that we need to familiarize ourselves with our ecoregion and USDA hardiness zone, as they will help one find the correct plants, shrubs, and trees. These areas have similar climates, geology, and other physical conditions that support the plants and animals in residence. The largest ecoregions in North America include the Northern Forests, Eastern Temperate Forests, Great Plains, North American Desert, and Northwestern Forested Mountains. Sometimes there is more than one ecoregion in your area.
Hardiness zones show how cold areas get in the winter. Certain plants only survive in one zone, while others do well in assorted temperatures. Both hardiness zones and ecoregions work together to let us know what can survive our winter temperatures and what plants are native to our areas.
If one lives in Oklahoma, there are four hardiness zones. As is seen, these swaths of zones move from east to west, but will plants in Delaware in the same hardiness zone work well in Oklahoma? They are not from the same ecoregion, so they won’t fit in with the same ecosystem, and migrant birds will not come through Oklahoma and find insects on plants that they specifically come here for to eat, because Delaware isn’t part of their migratory pathway. That’s why it is important to know the plants that are suited to one’s area. If you keep the birds happy, they will continue to feed on and around your native plants.
Next walk your yard and notice which parts are shady, sunny, moist, wet or dry. Then note soil conditions. Is it loam, sandy, or clay? Then either you or your nursery can tell what plants will do well on your property and attract the most birds and insects for them to eat.
This is how property was prepared for some of the best hotspots in the country that attract migrants to refuel. It doesn’t matter if you have a quarter acre yard or a 100-acre property. It is all lovingly prepared in the same manner to attract and help birds get the most from their temporary stay on their way to breeding grounds.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.