Birding Today: eBird platform will assist scientists in prioritizing conservation risks, habitat selection

Range maps have become easier to create with the advent of eBird’s species mapping with our listing data as well as elevation and worldwide forest data. The most surprising results using these tools is that ranges for each species are much larger than suspected, as well as less habitable range, which is the actual area that each species can use for its own needs and requirements.
Those species that are at the most risk for extinction include not just those that are pelagics, but those that are forest dependent, which are many of the breeding birds in both Central and South America. The eBird platform will assist scientists in prioritizing conservation risks and habitat selection for these most at-risk birds.
There have been many challenges of which the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, BirdLife International, and American Bird Conservancy have been working to develop over a period of decades. These and many other organizations have been attempting to combat the problems that have been affecting those three billion birds that have been lost over the past half century.
Once scientists are able to provide a more exacting measure of how much land is actually suited to each species that are in the realm of endangered and at risk of becoming endangered, can they be helped to thrive. Some of the new maps which are already being used, are refined to include elevation and land area for the species using them, as well as the acreage known to be where each species is missing or extirpated. These habitat areas will provide a better measure of how much habitat is available to specific species with those needs, which is somewhat larger than already thought.
There are also other regions in the mapped areas that include more restrictive South American species that have a land area that is less that previously surmised. As ranges shift, grow, and shrink due to loss of habitat or climate changes, the new mapping will be updated more easily with computer models.
Not only will bird ranges be more precise, but the benefits of this mapping will also include the taxa and more species as can be added.
Larger ranges are both good and bad news for many species, as well as updated conservation needs that will require the best land designations in order to be the most effective and necessary for the species that are falling into endangered and vulnerable categories.
Setting priorities for each species that needs the help will be challenging, as well as time consuming. Fortunately, there are many individuals in both Central and South America that are willing to do their part to save their birds, other animals, and native plants and forests. As birders, some of our money is recycled back into conservation to help the animals and habitat that we care about so much to keep the circle of life going, but more is necessary.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
