Birding Today: Fall migrants and how to attract them

We’re about a month away from fall, so now is the time to consider fall migrants and what we might do to attract them to our yards or that lovely piece of scrap land that we were given by our local city that they no longer wanted to maintain. This can be the year that we make a difference for the birds, as well as our own hotspot for photo ops.
Depending upon the nature of your soil and whether or not it needs to be amended, as well as personal sun and shade situations, either have a horticulturalist from your own native plant nursery help you graph out what works best for your land. A water feature can be helpful, but everything cannot be done right away, and it will take time for our plants and shrubs to grow and bear fruit.
Most locations have a state-maintained repository for these plants, which can be sold to the general public once or twice a year as unneeded plants are sold. They must usually be bought in bulk, which means get neighbors that are interested together for this and divide these beauties. Native plants can also be purchased from native plant nurseries that you can buy for your own planting zone.
Top plants for birds include the Cornus species of dogwood that enjoy full sun to light shade in zones 3-9.
Elderberries (Sambucus) also do well in the same zones with the same light requirements.
Chokeberries (Aronia) enjoy partial to full sun in the same zones.
Serviceberries are another top attractant for hungry migrants (Amelanchier species) in zones 2-9, same light needs.
Shrubs like rough-leafed dogwood (Cornus drummondii) is easily recognized by showy white flowers in spring and white berries in late summer or early fall that produces well in full sun or partial shade.
American beauty berry (Callicarpa Americana) is a wonderful shrub that grows 3-5 feet high with bright violet berries in late September to early October and does well in same light requirements. It could die back to the ground in winter, which is normal.
Spice bush (Lindera benzoin) is a shrub of 9-15 feet and a host bush of the spicebush swallowtail butterfly. It produces yellow-green flowers in late March to April and red berries in late summer or fall on female plants. The leaves have a lovely aromatic smell.
Do be sure to purchase plants native to your area ONLY, which will attract birds to your region, and these are just some of the birds’ preferences. When the plants are mature and producing fruit, migrants will arrive for these delectables. Watch closely to observe warblers, vireos, Cedar Waxwings and more.
Provide a water source that has cover and your yard will come alive with many wonderful birds. It will be possible to photograph some of the finest birds with a well-arranged medley of plants, so have a blind and assorted natural perches for these gems to alight upon.
Happy future birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
