Birding Today: Future of birds changing

Nuthatches and the winter finches seem to be forced into migration due to food supply situations every two or three years. We noticed that the Red-breasted Nuthatch was on the move in the fall of 2018. Sometimes the irruption can be harder to study due to waves in movement, especially when we surmise that the birds must be heading south in droves just to feed wherever they can. That was the year when well over 1,500 birds streaked south in less than a few hours on the east coast.
Project FeederWatch is tied into both the relationship with winter irruptions and the following summer’s breeding population during a half-century time period. It had been learned during prior years that breeding population losses can reach 50 percent lower than the prior year, but there were no resulting long-term effects. The Red-breasted Nuthatch population increased fourfold despite the 23 irruptions that occurred.
Enter the White-breasted Nuthatch, because in that same year, 21 of the species joined several warblers, Red-winged Blackbirds, and Hermit Thrushes along the east coast. Since this was not typical movement, larger numbers of White-breasted Nuthatches were counted coming through from Ontario and Hawk Mountain.
Two years later, Cape May added very respectable numbers to that list, and through research it was learned that these are really regular movements that occur every two years through confirmed data from other locations.
Comparisons were run with February Project FeederWatch sites through the northeast, and increases in feeder sightings in 2019 and 2021.
There was strong related data in fruit, cone, and seed crops from shrubs, deciduous trees, and conifers north of the Great Lakes with poorer crop yields, and less movement with better yields.
White-breasted Nuthatches had tandem movements under the same circumstances.
It will be interesting to see if the every other year pattern shows the same data. It is expected that fall 2021 nuthatch movements will be minimal.
Irruption dynamics are always variable, and they could easily follow the same route that they can with movements of Cedar Waxwings. Waxwings aren’t necessarily in dire need of food, it appears that they may just like the variety that the south has to offer with mulberries and other delectable from another part of the country.
As time progresses, we expect many modifications to unfold as they have with changing winters. In some locations in the south we have encountered type two Red Crossbills that have remained as semi-stable winter residents making the possibility for breeding birds a probable reality. This has not yet occurred, though research is needed for this new data.
Swainson’s Thrush has been remaining in situ longer than normal for the past couple of years, as we have heard birdsong, which never occurred in the past.
It will be interesting to see what the future holds.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
