Birding Today: Genetics play role in birds' health

Obligate parthenogenesis (asexual reproduction or virgin birth) is not often seen in wild birds, though it is more common in domestic varieties. This is likely due to the fact that domestic birds are well attended by researchers who can document such facts.
When scientists become involved with wild birds under extenuating circumstances, for example, raising endangered birds, this anomaly is discovered more often, though still very rarely with vertebrates.
During October of last year, researchers advised that two female California Condors had reproduced in this manner, which was caught due to meticulous records for this rare species. This was the first example that occurred where males were present.
This form of reproduction is without the introduction of sperm during the growth and development of embryos. In layman’s terms, it is the development of the embryo from an unfertilized egg.
There were instances involving domestic turkeys, lovebirds, pigeons, and Zebra Finches that were well documented, though these were the less rare occurrences of non-wild species. To my knowledge, during the DDT days of intervention, no records were obtained for the Bald Eagle or Peregrine Falcon, which were just as well attended. This could have been due to human-raised birds being released directly into the wild and remained free without much follow-up at later dates. Also, it was doubtful that such record keeping was done during the 1970s-1980s.
While analyzing genetic data at the San Diego Zoo, researchers discovered that two male condors showed multiple DNA mismatches with their father’s genetic material. However, they did carry two identical copies of their mother’s DNA strands in all 21 locations. Both young birds lived very short lives, considering that a typical wild condor can live over 40 years.
Since these birds have maternal DNA sequences, it is most likely that these birds would have much trouble reproducing in the normal sense, as they would possess XX chromosomes, making them inherently female.
Will parthenogenesis be a mainstay process in helping to speed up births in endangered species? This is doubtful due to the incomplete genetic strands of individuals. This also explains why most (not necessarily all) hermaphrodites are sterile and unable to conceive.
Hybrids reproduce via hybridogenesis. This is not totally asexual, but is hemiclonal, meaning that the female usually passes half of her genes and the male passes half of his. This will continue with a new generation with the mother passing half of her new genetic material and the male sharing half of his new genes. It will continue with subsequent generations.
Did you know that the Masked Quail, the rare southwestern subspecies of Northern Bobwhite, is trained how to be a quail by the male Northern Bobwhite? Oklahoma’s own Sutton Center raises these rare chicks, then dispatches them to Arizona where they are shown the ropes by a wild Arizona bobwhite.
Genetics are a remarkable field where almost anything can be possible.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
