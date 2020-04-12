The familiar multi-seasonal residents in a birding patch can bring more joy and sightings to some people than traipsing through all the hotspots of a city in one day.
Get to know your patch well over several years and bird it during all seasons. It is better if you do it on a daily basis and keep an eBird or iNaturalist record of what you observe. If you enjoy all life forms, iNaturalist might be the better medium for you, but if you’re the lone person in your county that uses it, it will add an extra step having to view other eBirder records along with what you’re doing. See what might work best for your individual tastes.
If you’ve viewed your local patch over a period of time, you’ve learned that there are a myriad of birds for all seasons and birding frequently shows what birds may have been missed during the appropriate seasons. Learning the area will prove what kind of habitat is there, and for many people it could easily be a multi-habitat, which will give plenty of interesting species, including amphibians and insects. Just as an example, I’ve been studying my riparian-wetland-plains-aquatic habitat, which totals 141 species observed. This habitat can even be subdivided into migratory-breeding-non-breeding-resident species to make it more interesting.
During the spring, the prairie habitat, which has about one-third native plants and grasses manages to attract several sparrows, warblers, and songbirds. The riparian area hosts warblers, sparrows, several herons, breeding songbirds including Bell’s Vireo, and several herons. Migratory birds share space with warblers, sparrows, vireos, several grebes, ducks, loons, herons, Swainson’s Thrush, raptors, and many of the usual Oklahoma migrants. Resident species include raptors, songbirds, and several usual suspects in the area.
Since there are many types of representatives at this patch, it was also enjoyable to note the breeders of course, and make attempts to discreetly obtain photographs of those birds in various kinds of breeding behavior. It was interesting to record pairs choosing nest sites, building nests, obtaining nesting material, foraging, protecting eggs, observing obligate brood parasites (Brown-headed Cowbirds), and finally raising and fledging young. That was such rewarding natural history!
Writer was also considering some nightly birding by ear during the heaviest parts of migration to see what warblers and other songbirds might be heading northbound. This has piqued my curiosity for quite a period of time and since we now have a stay in place request, this could be the perfect time to entertain that thought. After all, birding shows the most beauty through its beholder.
These were just a few ideas that I managed to consider in this location. Hopefully, I stirred up some thoughts that you might incorporate into your own personal patches. I’d be pleased to hear your ideas, and perhaps we could discover new topics together. Contact me at aviannovice@aol.com with your musings to add to the topic. Pictures can be searched on my blog at https://www.debhirt.blogspot.com.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
