Birding Today: Golden-winged versus Blue-winged Warblers

Warbler hybridization has been talked about for well over a century. Two of the most notorious are also some of the longest studied and more information comes in about these two species up to the present.
The studies between the Golden-winged and Blue-winged Warblers are the reference point, and warbler aficionados would have known these were the culprits in the first paragraph. Brewster’s Warbler and Lawrence’s Warbler were the first hybrids described as distinct species of the same hybrid zone in the eastern part of the US.
The hybrid zone has been moving north, but so have other species due to the heating climate. Blue-winged Warbler has been overtaking the range of the golden-wings. Hybrids are clearly fertile. Lawrence’s is the rarest of the two, but a safe zone could be in swampy forests for the goldens. Unsurprisingly, both species winter in differing normal locations, while hybrids show divergence, making hybrid behavior heritable.
Not surprisingly, this did not end here, because in general wood warblers or New World Warblers have remained genetically compatible long after they evolved remarkable differences in their appearances.
What should eventually appear but a three-way cross between Brewster’s Warbler and the Chestnut-sided Warbler, with the father’s genes being that of the chestnut-sided. Does this mean that Appalachia is the possible originator of this hybrid because of the declining warbler populations, with a smaller warbler pool? This seems to be very rare, and clearly was a successful union.
We also have the Cerulean Warbler in that area, but that bird cannot be forgotten. A possible cerulean made itself known in 2014 in Ohio, but its song was not quite correct. Observation showed a yellow wash upon the breast and a white belly. The bird was caught, photographed, and blood taken. It was carefully noted what field marks were apparent and then learned that it was a Northern Parula hybrid, or Sutton’s Warbler. The following year, a second bird was discovered. The first had been found in 2004 that was surmised to be the same type of hybrid, and more have been seen. Due to range expansion of the Northern Parula, more will likely be found in the future.
It does not stop here. A male Cerulean Warbler and female Black-throated Blue Warbler were located in 2017 in Indiana feeding their nestlings. The Black-throated Blue is a migrant, but not a normal breeder, until possibly July 2017.
Many, many more have been found in the continental US, as well as abroad. The US birds have mostly been noted from the 1990’s to well into 2010.
Are these warblers all turning out hybrids in the twenty-first century? No. Optics improved a great deal since the 1800’s to present. Documentation is also the best it has ever been with cell phones and small cameras in the research field. The internet is the fastest way to inform others about what we are finding. Tom Stephenson came out with one of the best warbler guides that I have ever seen.
Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
