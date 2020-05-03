Birding Today: Grasslands help birds, mammals thrive

Native grasslands have a rare resiliency, like the people from the 1800s. Both survived extreme cold, excess heat, unending drought, and violent rain. These ecosystems require disturbance, which is why wildfires caused by lightning strikes helped the Red-cockaded Woodpecker survive. Shrubs and saplings were naturally burned to ensure the dominance of the Great Plains, and bison moved with the fire for tender new grass growth. As they advanced, they aerated and fertilized the ground, and this begat native wildflowers. Through this creation of nature via its own power, we had insects, assorted mammals, and so many songbirds that thrived.
What happened to destroy the natural ecology where each system thrived and made the others around it stay in balance with nature?
Development and farming took 90 percent of tallgrass, half of shortgrass, and three-quarters of mixed prairie grasslands. Grassland birds suffered dramatically, and many have seen even greater losses.
In 1973, Baird’s Sparrow was once found in Montana and North Dakota. In 2019, they were few and far between well into the Grasslands National Park of Saskatchewan and north. They are on their way to decreasing unless we act to slow down global warming.
There is a need that strongholds are managed correctly through appropriate grazing practices. Many are privately owned lands and remain commercially unbirded in this country, so we don’t know the species that are still partaking of appropriate habitat.
Rotational grazing is the new farming strategy, which fences off cattle before they overgraze and permit the recently consumed grass recovery time. If done properly, the grass per acre can triple in just two years. Consequently, cattle can be grazed through the winter, eliminating the cost of supplemental feed in the prairie pothole region. Farm Bill grants have helped with the cost of supplying water and fencing paddocks. With the grants, farmers are able to monitor birds, wildflowers, pollinators, and dung beetles. This new knowledge opens up ecotourism to them for grouse and prairie chickens, and birding is a billion dollar-plus business. This also may give our northern breeder, the Baird’s Sparrow, more habitat in the US.
The Soapstone Prairie of Fort Collins, Colorado, was opened in 2009 to the public, 28 square miles, with buffalo reintroduced in 2015. A partnership was developed with Colorado State to test for zoonotic brucellosis, which induces bison abortion. Prescribed burns were initiated to replenish soil and vegetation. Soapstone was leased back to the original owners with the stipulation that they graze sustainably and rotate cattle herds, which mimics the historical bison movement.
In summer 2019, Baird’s Sparrow was recorded nesting at the mixed prairie of Soapstone!
Baird’s can also be reliably seen in Mexico in the winter, as can the Chestnut-collared Longspur. The rare Aplomado Falcon is using nest platforms in the Chihuahuan Desert’s shortgrass prairie, as they also do in southern Texas.
What may be our last hurdle includes energy development and the grasslands, which transforms the habitat to industrial land, which is inhospitable to birds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.