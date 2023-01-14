Birding Today: How to find warblers around the country

Much of this country was just enshrouded in some of the coldest weather that was ancient history for many of us. We are just coming out of it, and soon it will be deep seated in our minds, until we receive our utility bills.
Forget about that, as we need to focus upon warblers. This is a joyful topic and before we know it, we will be seeing them in spring.
Texas is one of the greatest places for birding, because we have been spending years there to find some of the best birds in the country. Today I shall give you some ideas for some of the best warbler hotspots in the U.S.
One of my favorites is a Texas Ornithological Society property, and they have many. If you join the Society, you will have free access to them all. Sabine Woods is at the top of my list, and consists of chenier woods with mostly live oaks. It is in extreme southeast Texas, not far from the Gulf of Mexico. It is one of the most important stopover sites for neotropical migrants, and if one should hit a fallout, you won’t know which bird to look at next, let alone photograph it.
High Island, Texas, is another famous warbler hotspot that is common for fallouts if the time is right. It will not disappoint, as birds come in by the thousands. Look in eBird for the area hotspots and you will be on your feet from sunrise to sunset with no regrets. Also watch eBird for expected fallout data or join Texas area birding venues for breaking news.
If Florida is where you will be in April, get your bookings in now for boats and seaplanes or a Birding Pal guide (www.birdingpal.com). Make sure you reward your guide well if you can find one during spring migration. You will be birding inside an old fort with the only fresh water available on the islands, making it a birding magnet.
Another top location is Magee Marsh, Ohio. Many people will go north from Texas to wait for the warblers, and Magee is one of the best places for just that reason. This spring will be my first time there, and I will head to Michigan to be led to Kirtland’s Warbler for top quality habitat and more migrants. While there, visit Black Swamp Bird Observatory, Metzger Marsh, and Pipe Creek Wildlife area. You will find many special things and ticking off that life list!
Cape May, New Jersey, here we come! This is one of the hottest east coast warbler venues, and many people there will point you in the right direction if you are in need of first-time birds. This is only one of the many other productive hotspots in New Jersey, and you will not come away empty handed. Use your eBird resources for more great places.
Maine is for breeding birds in June and July, especially the state specialties. See www.visitmaine.com/things-to-do/wildlife-watching/maine-birding-trail
Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
