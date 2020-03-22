Spring break is upon us, then we must get out our income taxes. Before we know it, the wood warblers will be migrating in to our open arms.
Wood warblers, just like the sparrow LBJs, can be confusing to those that haven’t studied them for any period of time. They are also called New World warblers because they are restricted to this part of the world. Most of them are arboreal or reside in the trees, but there are a few of the brown ones that are primarily terrestrial or earthbound. Those are the Ovenbird and the waterthrushes, who many find as hard to identify as the sparrows.
These brown warblers have no wing bars and uniform wings, but there will also be plenty to help us ID them without a lot of trouble, even in the GISS (general impression, shape, and size) department.
Waterthrushes mean just what their name signifies: thrushlike in appearance and closely associated with water, as they like to walk around muddy shores. There are two waterthrushes, the northern and the Louisiana, and they are related to their names. The Louisiana Waterthrush is a primarily southeast bird and the Northern Waterthrush is a widespread northern breeder that stays east of the mountains.
The Northern Waterthrush has a streaked throat and is more densely streaked with darker pink legs and a shorter, thinner supercilium. They are usually yellow-toned, but some can also be a cleaner white. It is also smaller with a smaller bill. The Northern generally prefers still water, swamps, and woody edges of ponds.
The Louisiana Waterthrush has an unstreaked white throat, a higher bob from the rear end, is larger in size, and has a longer pale supercilium. The Louisiana favors moving water like streams or creeks.
The Ovenbird likes to walk on solid ground, bobbing its heads as it moves. It also has cleaner streaking and looks more spotted than the waterthrushes. Ovenbirds also have a noticeable white eye ring with large eyes, and a central brown-orange crown stripe. It has a very loud, “teacher, teacher, teacher!” call.
The southeastern Swainson’s and Worm-eating Warblers will hop instead of walk, and they have straight and strong sharp bills.
Swainson’s Warbler is proudly found in southeast Oklahoma at Red Slough, but it takes work to find it. It is very hard to see and its distribution is in swampy thickets and moist forests. It is a classic ground forager and leaf turner. If seen in good light, it has a rusty crown and a dark eyeline that points right to the bill, while its head appears flat. It also has a flat buzz, nearly like an insect, similar to a Chipping Sparrow, which is found in forest edges.
The Worm-eating warbler has a dark eye stripe and an orange-buff breast with two lateral crown stripes beside a light buffy crown stripe. It usually forages mid-story often seen at vines and dead leaf clumps.
Hopefully, this helps take the mystery out of brown warbler identification.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.