Birding Today: Hybridizing becoming more common

There’s always something new in the birding world. We learned in our novice days of being mentored (or not) that Mallards were some of the most promiscuous creatures in the world of mating behavior. As the years went on and living circumstances changed, we also discovered that the Black-capped and Carolina Chickadees also tended to hybridize in the areas where they both naturally occurred.
These differences tend to come up as ranges shift to the north and east (and now west), especially over the last decade. Habitat loss is one of the biggest culprits and this naturally, is worldwide. Birds and other animals have a strong need to procreate, as many other species do the same and sometimes necessity is the mother of invention, so interspecial need will eventually become more diverse. Great examples here include Clay-colored and Field Sparrows in Ohio and the Northern Parula cross Cerulean Warbler. Those were excellent finds, as it was originally detected by birdsong that didn’t sound quite right. That was recently found here in Oklahoma with Rose-breasted and Black-headed Grosbeaks, which was to eventually be suspected. Ranges of both had been increasing for a few years.
It was also found that the Magnolia Warbler and American Redstart managed to join forces in 2015 in Quebec, Canada.
Also in Oklahoma, the Wood Thrush has been summering for at least a couple of years, so perhaps a late Hermit or migratory Swainson’s Thrush may have the need to stay here and beget another hybrid for us.
We have known that Brewster’s Warbler was due to the mix of Blue- and Golden-winged Warblers, as well as backcross Lawrence’s Warblers that resemble the Blue-winged Warbler with the recessive black throat and mask of the Golden-winged variety. Their song can sound like either parent or combine the songs of both species.
COVID-19 allowed us many more ears and eyes in the field, so more of this activity is being noticed than has been in the past. Documentation with more sophisticated cell phones as well as some of the newer and more powerful cameras that have been recently released are more helpful. It certainly is nice to eliminate the tripods and have an easier time for field proof.
Hybridization has always been an important part of the natural world, be it with birds, mammals, plants, and amphibians. It will continue to stay alive and well as circumstances change all over the world, and perhaps some of these life forms will be better equipped to handle altering temperatures and more questionable weather conditions.
The best thing that we can all do as birders is keep our eyes and ears more attuned to what is happening under changing conditions. Perhaps one of us will also have a new species named after us as time progresses. However, I believe that observing and documenting new activity with some of these animals is equally important as times adjust.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
