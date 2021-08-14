Birding Today: Ice shelf collapse endangers penguins

In 2004, birders waited with bated breath to view the most iconic of films, "March of the Penguins." It was the yearlong story of the Antarctic’s Emperor Penguins in the harshest of climates and how they raised their single youngster. The mastery that went into the documentary a year later with footage never before seen opened our eyes on how a feat of this nature was done every year by these stoic animals. It also raised some very unscientific interpretations about the perseverance of these birds and attracted a great deal of social and political commentary on their behavior.
It also won a multitude of awards for documentary work, as well as cinematography and soundtrack, and it opened the eyes of many to the life of a species that even then, was questionable about how long it would survive due to future meteorological conditions. Many studies on weather began to come out later as an awakening jolt on the future.
When the DVD came out with added data on the making of the movie, much of the criticism was addressed and it focused more as reframing it as a scientific study by adding facts relating to science. Of course, the video game was another story altogether, and quite a source of income for those concerned but it managed to reach other people regarding the notoriety of the species and its delicate balance, though rudimentary.
Just last week, a global stance was taken where our current administration sounded a strong message about climate change or global warming, just prior to the UN’s international summit on climate negotiations in November 2021.
Sadly, protections for the out-of-the-country penguin due to destabilization of Antarctic sea ice is causing cataclysmic ice shelf collapse. Just a few years ago, it was discovered that there were several rivers both on land and under the continent, and due to weather conditions, they made themselves known, many of which have been officially named. These of course, are part of what is weakening the ice shelf, as there are also waterfalls and lakes. Science Daily and NASA have also reported on some of these, with NASA indicating in photographs that moving ice speed changes that streams are quickly mobilizing ice toward the ocean.
Oceanographic Magazine also indicated that the edges of the floating ice shelves are being attacked from below the surface.
This makes an excellent case for the fact that meltwater has been flowing for decades, as this is not recent added water to our oceans. This makes it a worldwide cataclysmic event, as the water table has been rising over all parts of the globe. We have been urged to combat flooding for numerous years and once the ice is gone, it will clearly be too late to do much about it.
It is amazing what a movie in 2004 about penguins can teach us, even in the present.
Happy birding!
