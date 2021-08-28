Birding Today: Identifying warblers a little complicated

Fall warbler migration is fast approaching, and for those of us that have never experienced it, it can be a little daunting but very informative.
Warbler 101 began for writer at South Padre Island, Texas, last decade. Being thrust into the differences between males and females, as well as other songbirds that a fledgling birder was completely unacquainted with, and the famed FALLOUT, the learning curve began at the moment of arrival for obvious reasons.
First, keep your wits about you and take warblers as they come. Males are more brightly colored than females and you will see both. Good thing there were three memory cards in my possession, as all of them were filled.
However, the mainstay of this article is fall warblers. Some of the males are considerably less colorful than in spring, but many are not, so they can be identified, especially if new birders became acquainted with spring warblers first. One also may not find all of their spring warblers in the fall as some take different routes during each migration.
For the meat and potatoes, depending upon where one may be located in the country during migration the warblers that look the same throughout the year are adult birds — Ovenbird, American Redstart, Canada Warbler, and the yellowthroat clan — Mourning Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, both Waterthrushes, Kentucky, Nashville, Hooded, Yellow-throated, Orange-crowned, Virginia’s, and Connecticut Warblers. This is basically the ground warblers, Vermivora and Leoithlypis, except Tennessee Warbler. All of them are not listed individually here.
Those that change their appearances in the “winter“ include Tennessee, Prairie, Cape May, Black-and-white, Prairie, Palm, Chestnut-sided, Blackpoll, and Yellow-rumped Warblers. Basically, it is all your current Setophaga warblers, all of which are not listed here.
All birds not hatched in the summer that you seek them do a complete postbreeding molt during the late summer where they replace their feathers progressively. This means that all adults will have fresh plumage in the fall, NOT the spring birds.
Your juvenile birds after leaving the nest have juvenal plumage for a short time. Before they migrate in the fall, they do a partial (preformative) molt to a first year fall plumage. Everything changes except tail feathers and many of the wing feathers. When they molt the following summer, those feathers are over a year old.
Many warblers will maintain a winter territory and some will defend their areas with call notes. Perhaps smaller units need to be seen better to assert territorial aggression. Some species like the ubiquitous spring Tennessee Warbler, which can be found in high density, perhaps have no requirement for bolder plumage as their sheer numbers are enough to thwart threat of usurping their territory.
You are armed with a little data to possibly make better identifications of fall warblers, as well as reinforce your IDs in many cases. Remember that many females can show a basic identity if compared with male plumage. Look for basic similarities and consider The Warbler Guide by Stephenson and Whittle as a reference tool.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
