Birding Today: Ivory-billed Woodpecker may or may not be extinct

The Ghost, or the Ivory-billed Woodpecker, has been in the news for a number of years. Some lay claim that it is alive and well and has been seen as late as 2019, and others have said that it has not been seen since 1987 in Cuba.
In the early 1900s, conservationists warned that the ivory-billed was heading for extinction.
From 1937 to 1939, James Tanner, a doctoral student at Cornell University, researched the Ivory-billed Woodpecker at the 80,000-acre Singer Tract along the Tensas River of the Louisiana bayous.
Prior to the 2004 discovery of The Ghost at Cache River National Wildlife Refuge in Arkansas, this was the last authenticated sighting in the United States.
There are official photos from 1935 to March of 1940 posted by the USF&W Services Southeast Region. The last confirmed sighting was in 1944 by Richard Pough at John’s Bayou. Pough was an Audubon staff member at the time.
With too little too late, President Franklin Roosevelt received an appeal to save the area from logging, which would completely destroy the habitat and food sources of the last six birds that were observed at the time, or so was thought. The attempts failed to get then governor of Louisiana and Congress to condemn the land in a last ditch effort to save the species.
It is strongly believed that the last two distinctive populations considered subspecies are both extinct.
Though the species was presumed gone by the late 1910s, it was both filmed and studied by Tanner and constituents. Also surprisingly, the last accepted sighting by Pough, who later became president of the Nature Conservancy, was claimed and declared extinct 20 years prior to being studied and filmed in the 1930s.
More surprising still, the list sighting was with much less evidence than a hundred later reports by citizenry gathered in the 21st century. This evidence is retained in the Ivory-billed Woodpecker Recovery Plan of 2010, maintained by the United States Fish and Wildlife Services, including non-state of the art photographs through Mission Ivorybill.
The Ivory-billed Woodpecker is and was the largest woodpecker in the country with a large off-white bill and two white streaks culminating in a white triangle down its back. It was believed to have been confused with the common Pileated Woodpecker with a black bill and all black back. Even in flight, the Ivory-billed had white primaries and secondaries, as well as some on the underwings.
NPR advised in 2004 that a video sequence in an Arkansas swamp was taken, though blurry, but the new sounds persuaded some skeptics that the sighting was real. Christopher Joyce said that there were a few gems among the Cornell recordings are characteristic of the species — like double raps or the display call of the Ivory-billed Woodpecker.
You decide if it merits doubt on extinction.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
