Birding Today: Keep your eyes open for the Sharp-shinned Hawk

The Sharp-shinned Hawk, or sharpie (as is commonly known) is one of our current southbound migrant arrivals this month. The sharpie is our smallest hawk with pencil-thin legs, a head cowl and not a cap like the Cooper’s Hawk. It also has short wings and a long tail for its size. They are easiest to spot during fall migration or sometimes at winter feeders.
Widespread in western and northern forests, they make small stick nests near a tree trunk, usually high in the tree. Juveniles migrate before adults, followed by the adult. This raptor is the most common accipiter observed at hawk watches. The adults usually follow mountain ridges, while the juveniles generally follow the east coast. The species usually winters throughout much of the U.S. and into Mexico.
These secretive individuals will visit rural or suburban areas with some tree cover, especially in areas with spilled grain and bird feeders, which usually encourage the visitation of small birds.
Even though backyard feeders tend to encourage the sharpie, most birds are not taken there, since their diet is usually obtained elsewhere. If they congregate around your feeders, simply remove them for a couple of weeks to discourage their presence. They will remove themselves.
Size differences between the sexes determine the prey that they can capture. Females are about 33 percent larger and heavier than the males. After the young are fledged, they are fed for several weeks by the parents. As the juveniles prepare for adulthood, their parents will pass prey to them while in flight. The parent will call the young sharpie after fledging so it can rise to take the prey from the parents’ claws.
Juvenile eye color is pale yellow, while the female’s eyes are red-orange to deep red for the males. Flight is quick, choppy wingbeats with short glides. While gliding or soaring, wings are forward with bent wrists with the head barely in front of the wings.
Sharpies take their prey to a low branch or stump in order to pluck the feathers before consumption. They don’t swallow feathers like the owl. Songbirds make up most of their diet, usually thrushes, sparrows, and warblers. Other prey eaten include, shorebirds, quail, woodpeckers, doves, and swifts, with falcons also observed in studies. They will also take voles, mice, and occasional grasshoppers and moths.
After DDT problems between 1940-ish and the 1970s, sharpie numbers have remained stable and are believed to be increasing in the present. Some still carry higher levels of DDT in their bodies even currently as many of their songbird prey winters in South America where the chemical is still in use.
As nesters, there are three to eight eggs deposited in the stick nest with only one brood per year. Incubation runs about a month with a nestling period from three to four weeks. Young are hatched with open eyes and are covered in white downy feathers.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
