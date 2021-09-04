Birding Today: Marsh Wrens aggressive with other birds

As winter and resident birds are soon to be rivaling breeding bird areas, the Marsh Wren is an aggressive little ball of fire when clinging to wetland vegetation, often with one foot around a different stem. It sings a lively trilling, gurgling, buzzy repertoire from the abyss of the marsh, allowing its covert life to be witnessed by the few that have the patience to observe it. It can be a special treat to capture a good photograph without the aid of playback.
Eastern and western versions of this samurai soldier show minor differences in appearance, mostly western forms seemingly as paler versions of the eastern. They will belt out song at dawn and dusk, but like several other species, some will continue through the overnight hours, usually in the height of the breeding season. Songs are rapid-fire that last about two seconds and have a trilled finale.
Differences in vocalization are clear between western and eastern populations with a general division in central Nebraska and Saskatchewan, though no interbreeding in overlap regions. Those birds that venture through the Great Plains could come from either region depending upon heritage. Also, several distinctive local populations along southern coasts make identification by sight very difficult. The eastern song is more melodious than the western version that has many more song variations.
The Worthington’s subspecies of Georgia and South Carolina lacks the brown tones, though has faintly barred flanks.
Those that breed inland migrate to the south, Desert Southwest, coastal, and Mexico to Central America in mid- to late October.
For those unable to witness courtship between the sexes, the male will be a couple of feet over the female, fluff out his feathers and cock his tail so that it almost touches his back, nearly appearing like a rotund cartoonlike bird. His partially folded wings are then beaten rapidly, and he moves his head from side to side. After several minutes, he will then burst into song and fly to another section of his territory.
The male builds a few too many dummy nests, though the female is mostly responsible for the brood nest. The nest can consist of three to 10 eggs, though normal numbers are five or six. Incubation is usually just under two weeks. There is very little brooding, as most of the time is spent searching for food for the young.
In juvenal plumage, the young wren is quite like the adult, though the crown is dull black without the brown divider, with an indistinct white superciliary stripe.
Marsh Wrens fight for resources and regularly kill other nestlings of the species not belonging to them, as well as other birds. Enemies are generally Red-winged Blackbirds, mice, and weasels. Grackles are known to eat the young, as well as fleas, lice, and hippoboscid flies that will cause harm to the nestlings.
The only other wren that may be confused with this species is the Sedge Wren, which is smaller with a shorter bill, boldly barred wings and streaked crown.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
