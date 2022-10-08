Birding Today: Migration an exciting time for birdwatching

This is an exciting time of year, and it has already begun with sightings of the Red-breasted Nuthatch. Several northern species should be making their way south, midwest, and west. If one needs target species, plan your trips accordingly.
Some of this data is already online and very informative these days, but there are also reporters who enjoy sharing data. This is always apt to change on a yearly basis, much of which has to do with rainfall and insect populations and can make or break sighting data.
In the east below the Maritimes heading into the northwestern states, there will be a good bumper crop of winter finches. Generally west of this area to just west of Lake Superior, expect much less due to poorer fruit and cone growth, but there will be a few finches to be seen. Spruce mast from British Columbia and north as far as northern Ontario promises to be better than it has in a while, and this will also show regional finches as far south as northern Maricopa County, Arizona. Expect plenty of Pine Siskins and both species of crossbill.
Our irruptives this year will be the normal Red-breasted Nuthatch, who has been flowing into southern eBird reports since mid-summer. The east Boreal Forest hasn’t had the best of cone crops, so stock your feeders with suet, peanuts, and black oil sunflower seeds.
The Blue Jay will be on a “blurd-alert” due to the lack of acorns, hazelnut/filbert, and beechnut crops, but there are some good pockets from Pennsylvania southerly, Manitoba east, and southern Canada.
Bohemian Waxwing lost out on berry crops, which includes the worst scenario with mountain ash in the eastern Boreal Forest. The west sees much better luck, but not superb. They will clean out northern Great Lakes and northern New England mountain ash crops, heading south as needs arise. Ornamental crabapples will NOT be spared.
Purple Finches saw multiple spruce budworm outbreaks in the eastern Boreal Forest during breeding season, but they will be in want as time progresses. Ash is seeing problems from the emerald ash borer, so they may not have a need to travel south of the northern states.
Red Crossbills could head south of Delaware and Cape May, New Jersey, as they make their way through the red and white pines.
White-wing Crossbills should be seen in the west for winter, as their trajectory is heaviest from the Boreals of northern British Columbia and northwest Ontario, and through the Rockies. Lake Superior will be ignored due to poor spruce and tamarack production.
Look for both Redpolls with no bumper crop in North America this winter. Western Boreal Forest has average birch, Manitoba and east saw a poor yellow and white birch crop through southern Canada, though alder is average. They could appear at feeders with niger and black oil sunflower seeds and in birch trees.
The upper Midwest should see Pine Grosbeak movement eastward to New England with black oil sunflower feeders and fruited ornamentals.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.