Birding Today: Migration one of most dangerous things

Seasonal migration for birds and insects is clearly advantageous and timing can ensure life, as well as demise. The topography of valleys and hills versus roads and cities makes a great difference to life and wellbeing. A safe height over humanity and motor vehicles is a better choice than risking weather events over mountainous regions, as we remember in Colorado a couple of fall migrations ago. No matter the details, migration is one of the most dangerous things for a bird or butterfly.
Avian migrants have been shifting their journeys on average two days each year. However, they must take into account seasonal cycles of plants and their food sources, or insects.
Phenological mismatches can and do occur with rapid environmental changes, like the present swath of storms that have been affecting nearly the entire US. It isn’t all about what the temperature may indicate two days ago, because if monarchs don’t have nectar-rich plants, bloom times are off and could be for quite some time.
Our infamous Ruby-throated hummingbird’s route is similar to that of the eastern monarch butterfly. When it is migration time for monarchs, birdwatchers and lepidopterists from Central America to Florida and Canada know that it is time to get those binoculars ready, sometimes as early as January or February (weather permitting) for those flying jewels — the hummingbirds.
Right around March 1, one of the first Ruby-throated and Black-chinned hummingbirds graced the nearby shores of Texas and Florida, and by March 6, New Market, Alabama, was greeting the ruby-throat, while the Rufous hummingbird was spotted in southern California. A Broad-tailed hummingbird was found in March in New Mexico, as well as on February 22, a rufous hummer was located in Auke Bay, Alaska, beating the April arrival of last year’s first jewel.
As a reminder, weather events in our very recent past, like the Eastern Bluebird and Carolina Wren deep freeze of 2020-2021 took a toll on them. Warmer oceans produce very intense storm systems, and autumn hurricanes make flights hazardous both over water and on the coast.
Hurricane Wilma blew many thousands of migrants to western Europe and northeast Canada in 2005. This even affected Canadian counts of the Chimney Swift, which were cut in half for the next breeding season.
Island nations in the Cuba/Hispaniola area were also hit somewhat recently with nearly back-to-back superstorms that also affected migrant populations. They lost their habitat on the islands and due to growth times of trees and understory, are still suffering for it.
In 2008, the eye of Hurricane Ike made landfall near Galveston, Texas, around 125 miles east of the Port Aransas area, narrowly avoiding a possible tragedy for our only natural flock of Whooping Cranes.
There are other stories to tell about near misses and deaths of birds that were in the wrong place at the wrong time during these weather events that crop up more and more frequently.
What will we do for shorebirds in the High Arctic breeding areas in the future?
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
