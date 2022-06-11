Birding Today: Multiple species threatened by military activities

As birders, we all know that some of the hardest hit locales for extinctions and extirpations are island nations. The longer that help is delayed, the harder it is to recover birds and other animals that have taken a hit. Most of the problems have to do with invasive or introduced species to these islands.
The Center for Biological Diversity and allies recently informed the US Navy and Fish and Wildlife Service that they intend to sue if they don’t cease military activities that threaten multiple species, which include Mariana Crows, Guam Micronesia Kingfisher (struggling in captivity), Guam Rails, and another dozen animals. The suit was written on May 26, 2022, and is still awaiting filing.
In 2019, almost 40 years after becoming extinct, the Guam Rail (ko’ko’) began to once again wander freely on two of the islands, near its native home.
During World War II, the Japanese occupied Guam, and when it was liberated in the 40s, the invasive brown tree snake appeared as a likely stowaway in military cargo and soon began consuming Guam’s animals. The snakes also took 10 out of a dozen native forest birds. This also affected spiders, which quickly were out of control due to the loss of the birds that ate them. Eight years later, the remaining 21 rails were captured, their offspring released on Rota, 30 miles north. The rails were killed by cars and feral cats, but through captive breeding, there was hope — for a while, but it still is not on main island Guam soil, due to invasive species. For now, they remain on Cocos and Rota Islands for safety reasons.
Sadly, there are still plenty of other extinctions, like the Mariana Fruit Dove, Bridled White-Eye, Guam Flycatcher, Mariana Crow, Micronesian Honeyeater, and Nightingale Reed-Warbler. Problems are due the brown tree snake and extensive habitat loss.
When the Navy relocated 5,000 Marines in Guam, over 1,200 acres of land were destroyed in the limestone forests of Guam National Wildlife Refuge. It has also led to the endangerment of many of Guam’s plants and animals, and severe forest alteration.
The Navy failed to protect thousands of acres of kingfisher habitat and take other steps to mitigate the harm caused by additional military enhancement, leading to the destruction of aforementioned species harmed by its activity at the machine gun range. That poses the destruction of the final remaining tree, as ungulates keep it from reproduction. The 30 trees promised to be planted were not. Additionally, the tree is exposed to typhoons that are strengthening due to climate change.
This lone adult mother tree is not permitted to breed due to the military keeping it from doing so by habitat destruction in their own interests of constructing their range, as well as the fires and stray bullet damage from range activity.
The Mariana fruit bat, Mariana eight-spot butterfly (already endangered), three species of tree snail, and six other native plants require help before they are soon extinct.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
