Since many have been temporarily laid off or have moved to working from home, you’ve been spending time looking at your yard, especially if you have bird feeders, a water feature, shrubs and trees. Migrant birds are coming through now and some have been spending time at your place, no doubt.
Remember the past several years when people were having difficulty locating summer birds? There were some reasons for that, beside the fact that fewer birds were coming through in spring. Some people did not experience that, because their yards had an assortment of native plants. If you’d like to see what native greenery is best in your area, view https://www.audubon.org/plantsforbirds.org. It is possible to search by your zip code via the native plant database. If you include your e-mail, you’ll receive tips on how to bring more birds to your home and naturally increase beneficial insects. Native plants use less water and are why birds come to your area.
Have knowledge before you contact your local native plant nursery, as a decision must be made what to plant and where, be it a small yard to accommodate container plants or a larger yard with enough space for plants to help birds all year long. Another good resource for native plants is https://www.nativeseeds.org/products/nss111-1 to see a PDF catalog. Make a yard diagram with graph paper once you have your plot prepared, then decide what to plant. Another good resource is your local cooperative extension, who will even test your soil.
Some people actually want to slowly decrease their lawn size, which helps to bring in more birds. Before you begin doing this, contact your city hall for ordinances, as well as neighbors. Let them know that this is a work-in-progress and will take time. It will look better in three years and fabulous in six. Don’t hurry to clean up fallen leaves, as small animals will reside there and birds will forage there for food sources. Herbicides are a last resort, as they will kill the birds you’re trying to attract. Going native or wild with flowering meadows require much less work overall.
Seed bearing, prairie, pollinator, and fruit-bearing plants can make a big difference in the birds that your yard hosts. These native plants will also attract resident breeders that will raise their families in your yard. If you have a bit of wet soil, wintering prairie birds could even choose to spend their time with you. The sky is the limit.
Paton’s Birding Center in southeast Arizona began the same way, a known birding hotspot. That’s how the original owners got started when they raised their family there.
If you have not already joined, https://www.ProjectFeederwatch.org is a Cornell-sponsored program that counts winter birds for science. Granted, it has finished up for the winter, but consider it next year. One is able to view historic tables of birds seen over the years, and your date is important no matter what state you reside in.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
