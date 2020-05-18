BIRDING TODAY: Native plants best for area birds

Many eBirders feel that the thankless job of an eBird monitor flagging entries to be questioned are also questioning intelligence. This blanket thought cannot be further from the truth. eBird monitors, many of whom are biologists, are ensuring that data is factual. Even seasoned eBird users can make mistakes, especially when birds sound alike. Examples include the American Robin and Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Orange-crowned Warbler and Wilson’s Warbler, or Song, Savannah, and Grasshopper sparrows.
For better than five decades, many birders have witnessed assorted range expansion, some of which has to do with climate adjustment causation, lack of food sources over northern winters, nomadic bird behavior, and young birds with an undeveloped compass.
Monitors must find reasons why unusual or rare birds may be appearing in locations where they simply don’t belong and during these times of odd temperature changes, pesticide usage, non-native plants, or birds planting their own seeds, there’s a lot going on all over our country.
During the Dust Bowl of the 1920s and 1930s, the Prairie State Forest Project suggested that red cedar made excellent windbreaks and farmers should plant them for the sake of topsoil. Without proven knowledge due to lack of prior data, this changed the habitat by displacing Bobwhite Quail, Wild Turkey, other native grassland birds, and white tailed deer during a short time by inviting predators. Natural fire and prescribed burns did not happen because farmers believed they were being told the right thing to save their land from erosion.
When the damage was well under way, plant nurseries were carrying pretty foreign plants, and everyone’s Aunt Martha was planting foreign trees, shrubs, and flowers, moneymakers. The insects transplanted from across the ocean were not beneficial to our plants, our native birds didn’t like them, and native plants were only in the deep woods, so that’s where our migrants went. Eventually, the birds went further north, including our grassland birds, and eBird found that we were in trouble 50 years later because we changed our ecosystems with pesticides that killed the beneficial insects, as well as Peregrine Falcons, Bald Eagles, and Brown Pelicans. We nearly caused a serious downhill slide, but we’re still hurting more species with rampant pesticide usage.
Slowly our native mulberries, rough-leafed dogwood, columbines, native oaks, and hackberries that seed themselves and provide food for our migrants like Swainson’s Thrush, Yellow, Mourning, MacGillivray’s, and Nashville warblers, are growing and fruiting, but it takes decades for them to bear fruit.
Additionally, birds expanding ranges are finding their favorite foods here. For eBird to receive accurate information on these new movements, we must provide positive proof that the birds are here and why. Document unusual birds, food sources, when they are here early and late, breeding times, and known crossbreeding data.
The times are changing and for birds to survive, we need to know they are here so they can be assisted in the best manner possible through science. Grow your native heirloom plants in a green manner without pesticides.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
