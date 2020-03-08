Neonicotinoids are chemicals related to nicotine. These cocktails have been linked to honeybee colony collapse and deaths of birds due to the loss of insect populations.
Neonics were registered in over a hundred countries, are a multi-billion dollar industry, and were in most seed treatment sales over the past decade.
Imidacloprid is effective as domestic animal flea treatments and treats many insects that birds consume in soil and upon plants. Pest prevention depends upon two timings: planting and pest arrival. The problem regarding neonics and beekeepers was questionable practices related to toxicity evaluations and inadequate studies. The flea-treated family dog rolls around on the carpet with the children who are always putting their hands in their mouths.
Writer has also found dead birds that dropped out of the sky and were healthy appearing other than a toxicity study that painted a clear picture regarding chemical usage and neonics.
Without pollinators, we will not be eating if we allow these chemicals to remain on the market without additional studies and to make them less dangerous to food, birds, insects, and people.
Since these chemicals become airborne under the right conditions, it would be reasonably assumed that continued usage is not safe. If we permit usage to continue with overmedicating animals for “in case of” possible illness scenario, we are inviting trouble with mutations of serious illness and permitting them to strengthen, with medicine less effective while pathogens and germs are running races with us to see who and what survives.
The CDC became involved much earlier than we were advised, yet possible crises news was quelled. When 2019 rolled around, we were in more dire straits than we would have been in 2013 when this problem was first brought to light.
When the journal Science found neonics in most worldwide honey samples, the picture became clearer. Neonics, like nicotine, bind to cell receptors and create central nervous and peripheral nervous system reactions, making the worse case scenario death by overstimulation and receptor blockage.
Since environmental breakdown during metabolism is a sure way to react negatively against mammals, most neonicotinoids are water-soluble and break down slowly environmentally, they will perish even more slowly without sunlight.
Not only is there a problem with loss of habitat and death by cat, studies with the White-crowned Sparrow involving neonic-treated canola seeds lost significant body mass, fat retention, and their orientation. All it takes is one tiny seed for a bird to become negatively affected. Birds can be easily wiped out if neonics are ingested during migration, as many birds barely make the journey as it is due to loss of body fat. If they cannot breed, no new birds reach the gene pool.
Anybody hear about the White Wagtail in central Texas last week? Birds are blown off course from time to time with bad weather conditions, but this is increasing as time passes. The wagtail is a scarce summer resident of western Alaska, not a winter vagrant in the central U.S.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.