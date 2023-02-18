Birding Today: Nest boxes for owls provide shelter

One of the best projects for a young researcher that enjoys raptors is building and monitoring a nest box for screech owl(s), or American Kestrel(s). These birds need population increases and this will teach anyone interested about carpentry skills, as well as learning about small, yet manageable raptors. If you have trilling raptors, there should be screech owls in your area.
To build a box, choose a redwood or red cedar board measuring 1inch x 10 inches x 3/4 to 1 inch for each house. If you wish to erect boxes for screech owls, do so no closer than 1,000 feet apart. It is appropriate to have two boxes for screech owls as they have two to choose from and the second one could attract a second owl. The box should be up no later than fall or early winter, as they are early nesters, but kestrels will nest in May or June. Dimensions for the box are given on several internet sites and they should be 12-20 feet high on either a tree or a pole, which will disinterest predators. Also use a predator guard on the metal pole. Owls don’t add any material to the nest box, so use 2-3 inches of wood shavings. Do not treat, paint the box, or use a perch, have a southeast entrance hole with a metal ring around the 3-inch entrance hole, and have one side hinged for end of season cleaning. Make sure there are no branches in front of the entryway.
Suburban or city sites tend to do better than rural areas, as screech owls are well adapted to humans. Fairly open understories are preferential, though on the west edge of screech owl range, they occur in uneven riparian tracts of open woodland, along a water source, like rivers and streams, lightly wooded areas, a lone tree in a field, small woodlots, and apple orchards. Good suspect areas have owl pellets on the ground and whitewash on trees.
If you don’t have access to your own land, a willing property owner may be sold on these wonderful rodent eradicators, provided they do not use rodenticides.
Monitor your boxes so you will be aware when residents move in. Raptors can be observed looking out of boxes, so you may begin a nightly ritual of setting up a chair. In the area of March 20, sunset is around 6:35. An owl will look out of the box at around 6:45 and leave it to obtain food for the young at 6:50. Most owls will be fairly consistent.
Screech Owls are very active at night, though they often hunt at dusk or dawn, sometimes in daylight. They tend to wait in trees and perch 6 to 10 feet off the ground. When nesting, females stay on the nest except short dawn-dusk excursions.
When the young fledge, they are known as branchers, hopping up and down the nest tree. The parents feed them for eight to 10 weeks, but as they gain skill they will hunt and roost apart from them.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
