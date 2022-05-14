Birding Today: New birders' tool keeps people in the know

The Birdcast program engineers at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology have brought birders a new tool. The Migration Dashboard will provide us previously inaccessible local detail all via our own inputs. We can receive the altitude of migrants, direction of travel, flight speed, and how many birds are over our heads right at the county level.
This information used to come strictly from weather radar (NORAD) data, but now it’s brought to you by the Lab in the Lower 48 overnight in nearly actual time. You don’t have to stay up all night, because you’ll get the data in the morning during normal waking hours.
As a bonus, birders, biologists, or naturalists will receive a bird roster for your county at the time of viewing.
The best part is so many people can use this information for so many things to protect birds, like agricultural engineers and farmers, turbine sites in order to keep away from flyways, high migration nights to make certain that lights are off so birds won’t be distracted from flight, unknown stopover and wintering habitat, or when surprise rain has cropped up. We are now assisted with so many variables related to birds and some of the best safety measures for them, including where to plant bird oases to take advantage of potential migrant rest stops. The sky is the limit on how to use this new tool.
Have you ever wondered how migrant traps were so well planned? Keys to this information are paramount to native trees, plants, and shrubs. For example, the large live oaks found in Texas, especially after birds make landfall after navigating the Gulf of Mexico are goldmines. A single oak tree will net you more migrants per square foot than any other tree simply due to the insects that it attracts. Expect to see within it Baltimore and Orchard Orioles, Indigo Bunting, Scissor-tailed Flycatcher, Black-and-white, Bay-breasted, Black-throated Green, and Blackburnian Warblers, Blue Grosbeak, and Scarlet Tanager. That’s a lot of birds in one tree and there will be multiples of the same species.
Peninsulas like the Florida Keys, Cape May, and Point Pelee will also concentrate plenty of migrants as well, because birds follow land mass and want to take a rest before they fly over the water again. Not all birds will stop off at High Island or immediately after the Gulf.
Do all birds take the same routes in spring as well as fall? Not all birds will do that, which is why some less experienced birders have found just as many lifers in the spring as they do in the fall.
Why do warblers appear so different in the spring and in the fall? Not all males and females look the same. Females tend to have more muted coloring than the males in the spring, first and second year birds don’t get a full set of feathers for second molt, and fall birds have muted colors after they have finished breeding for the season.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
