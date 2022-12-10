Birding Today: New info continues to surface about birds

As we all know, the scientific community comes up with amazing facts, especially when it revolves around our nearly 11,000 species of birds.
First, numbers of birds have been increasing over the decades, but many in the birding community have no information on WHY this is occurring. Yes, there is a web site called 10,000 birds, but they don’t even know where that number came from and it is even more confusing for the uninitiated.
Yes, we lost 3,000 birds over the past half century, and this may not make sense. Yes, new birds are discovered, rediscovered and the American Ornithologist’s Union is always dividing, subdividing, and combing and recombining birds into new categories on a yearly basis. However, this is because we are learning new facts about the true families of birds with DNA sequencing. This will not cease any time soon, perhaps never, but we shall see.
Now that we have a general basis for understanding better, there is even more to wrap our heads around. Birds are classified into one of two groups — the palaeonath, or ancient jaw group, and the neognath, or modern jaw group.
The ancient jaw group is like humans with fused palate bones, and the modern jaw group has a palate bone (roof of the mouth ) connected by a mobile joint. This makes this group more functional for building nests, defense, grooming, and food collecting.
Until recently, this was all based on more-or-less general assumption because there were no well-preserved avian palates when modern birds originated. One of the key skull features that shares commonality with most modern birds is this mobile beak, and ostrich, emu, and related skulls evolved backwards.
Our “new” find of modern bird is a large ancient animal, Janavis finalidens, was found in the 1990s, and first studied in 2002. It dates from the final days of the dinosaur, over 66 million years ago. It was encased in stone, though pieces of bones were visible from the outside. One of the bones described didn’t quite make sense, and during the COVID lockdown, it was studied again. This formerly described “shoulder bone” was actually a skull bone that was originally compared with a turkey bone, also found in the lab. The near familiarity was the missing link.
This “new” sample of Janavis finalidens still had its teeth, making it a pre-modern bird, and its jaw structure a modern, mobile type.
Through geometric analyses, it was learned that those palate bones are similar to the ostrich and family. Janavis did not survive the mass extinction at the end of the Cretaceous period, possibly due to the fact that it was as large as our modern vulture, and required more to eat to survive.
New things are being discovered for additional studies, and this is opening up the fact that the avian family tree is going to be changed to some degree.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.