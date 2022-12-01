Birding Today: Owls fascinating creatures

When contacted by Tin House to review Miriam Darlington’s pre-publication, "The Wise Hours: A Journey Into the Wild and Secret World of Owls," the die was cast. Reading that e-mail, memories came flooding back for every contact I had ever had with owls. The thrill built like a crescendo, reminding myself of my own scientific observations and what drew me to that mysterious and often misunderstood species as well as my own love for it. Miriam’s and my own steps to that discovery almost run a parallel.
Her background was much the same, involving reading in depth about other’s interest in raptors, as well as the influence of the owl in traditional folklore, mythology, and the elusive and stately sense of the animal within nature. When near the bird, even when rehabilitation work is at hand, only shows that the owl has a clear sense for looking right through us, as anyone involved in rehabilitation can relate.
The book is broken into eight parts and is concentrated upon the European versions of these owls. We look into the secret lives of the Barn, Tawny, Little, Long-eared, Short-eared, Eurasian Eagle, Pygmy, and Snowy Owls, as well as little known traits that these birds commonly share, like the yellow eyes that signify a diurnal hunter. The night hunter owns dark eyes.
In the boreal forest of the north, the origins of the species comes to life, as well as the intense joys of experiencing our own deep woods, no matter where they are on the planet. We all begin our private, personal journeys in our own backyards, then we naturally are guided by the owl spirits of the past into countries where we have never been to discover if those foreign denizens are the same, but they still hold the same sense of self. The mysterious ways, those looks into your psyche, and the folklore leads one to the original heart of the beast, even though it can be thousands of miles from home.
Our ancestors viewed the owl much in the same way for over 60 million years and experienced the same fascination that we all do.
Open this book, and become transported to the times of the present, the past, and the future, and be thrilled with a deeper experience for oneself to look at the owl with an even more profound sense of knowledge.
Learn the habitats of the birds that have never been observed with your own eyes, and take back your experiences for your inner circle. See how it strengthens your own knowledge and learn why these birds are declining and what you can personally do about it.
Pass on your knowledge and teach others that this ecosystem will not last forever, unless we all come together to educate, repeat the projects that others have done, and invest your own time and energy into guiding others to do the same.
If you love owls, do it for them.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.