Birding Today: Owls settling in for winter

Wintering owls are settling in at home once again, and this is a reminder that some people become so excited about the possibility of seeing one of those more uncommon, yet common birds, that they forget and want the best view or photograph possible. There are safe ways to do it for these birds, and it will help us all help them better during the most challenging part of the year.
There are caveats put into effect for the safety of birds as well as federal laws, and we must adhere to them. Nobody wants to be responsible for killing birds, so here are a few simple things to do to ensure their returning to us year after year:
• Do not feed wildlife. They are wild for a reason, so please respect their existence and welfare.
• Respect private property as you want your own respected. Never trespass unless permission has been obtained to be there.
• Watch wildlife from a distance with viewing aids like binoculars or spotting scopes.
• Stay out of travel lanes and keep astute to road traffic.
• Park in designated areas or completely out of travel lanes.
• Be cautious when entering/exiting one’s vehicle, as well as when crossing roads.
• Stay on pathways, trails, existing roads or boardwalks to avoid walking upon vegetation.
• Never chase wildlife deliberately and avoid flushing them when possible.
Remember that the grasslands typically host the Northern Saw-whet Owl Project to obtain valuable data and counts. Snowy Owls tend to head south when excess precipitation hampers their hunting and food sources, especially if it has been a poor breeding prey year. The rarer Great Grey, Boreal, and Northern Hawk Owls of the north are very hard to find. Bird counts showing their locations are kept secretive for a reason, which ensures their safety. Grassland Long- and Short-eared Owls are in specific areas and they can be seen at the right place and right time. People have been known to chase owls in their winter haunts and disturb them, which causes federal authorities to take action.
Owls are not seen often due to their reserved nature and must be allowed that part of their nature. Hawks and owls are not friendly toward one another and some owls like the Great Horned and Barred Owls are mortal enemies. In the winter they don’t have the easiest existence, and if we can bear in mind that they need our help and respect, they will have a better time surviving.
Let’s be owl ambassadors and help them by watching out for their needs. For those interested, there are plans to build owl nest boxes just by doing an internet search for the raptors that use them. Not all owls will, as some use old hawk nests. Owls are talented hunters but they are unable to build their own nests. Conservation organizations would be grateful for boxes built to specifics, as well.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.