Birding Today: Painted Bunting semi-common in coastal southeast, south central U.S.

Arguably one of the most beautiful male birds in this country, the Painted Bunting is a showstopper in its provocative palette of yellow, red, blue, and green. It is the only bird in the US to have a blue head and red underparts.
A member of the cardinal and grosbeak family, these semi-common songbirds breed in the coastal southeast and the south central U.S. where they often visit feeders.
During winter and migration, they can be found in weedy fields, hedgerows, briar patches, and swampy thickets if one elects to ignore feeders. However, in the summer, edge habitats or secondary growth with thick understory will sometimes net some excellent results on spotting this beautiful bird or a pair. They spend a lot of time in dense habitat, but the wait will be worthwhile if they show themselves. A possibility is hearing that metallic chip or sweet rambling song of this species right before its appearance.
This species eats seeds for the better part of the year, switching to primarily insects during the breeding season. They forage for seeds of pine, rose, fig, wood sorrel, pigweed, St. John’s wort, panic grass, and other notably related species.
Both members of a pair search for nest sites in oak, pine, myrtle, Osage orange, elm, mulberry, and Spanish moss, which are all the most common. The nest can be anywhere from three feet in height to fifty feet without any low vegetation. Open feeding grounds and nearby perches are a must.
The female is the nest builder that uses grass, rootlets, leaf skeletons, bark strips, and the occasional tissue pieces or scraps of cloth. Horsehair is a common lining and cobwebs are used for binding material.
Eggs are grayish or pale blue white, and speckled with brown and/or gray.
The territory runs plus or minus three acres, and intruding males can expect to lose feathers or even fight to the death. The male works hard to gain favor of the female and has been known to display like a turkey from time-to-time, which she pecks upon the ground. However, during the off-season winter, the species may still flock and be in the presence of other seedeaters.
Male juvenile birds will not get their beautiful feathers until the second year, but by hand inspection, the testes can be palpated to determine the sex, as can young females for their oviducts. The adult female will be most distinctive, as a brighter, truer green compared to other species.
At one time, the species was notoriously found as a caged bird, and it is believed that it still commonly occurs in Central America. Populations are rapidly declining to developmental habitat loss, most notably around woodland edges and coastal swamp thickets in the east and riparian regions in winter and during migration in the southeastern U.S. and Mexico.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
