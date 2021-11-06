Birding Today: People must learn to coexist with nature

When one hears the word “city,” we usually think ultra-urban areas with no green spaces, concrete jungles, or areas where people want to be close to industry and want nothing to do with nature. That assumption could not be further from the truth.
As an example, New York City hosts some of the most fabulous large forests, grasslands, and wildlife sanctuaries. It is an unparalleled respite for birds during migration and was and is the home of the infamous Red-tailed Hawk of the 1990s, Pale Male and his legacy, which still thrives in the Central Park area.
For 40 years and especially during COVID-19, NYC experienced an influx of native wildlife in both diversity and numbers that surprised its park officials and local ecologists.
The secret, which is really no secret at all, was noticed during our 2020 lockdown because people spent more time outdoors, since they could no longer go to their offices. For four decades, New York has been caring for its public lands by cleaning and expanding wetlands, waterways, forests, and parks. Planting native wildflowers, grasses, and trees is only a small part of necessity. Former landfills and industrial wastelands were turned into homes for nature while pesticides were banned for usage in parklands.
Now, New York and many cities are paying the price for lack of funding, which also rings true in our areas. Many coastal cities and towns off the Atlantic, Pacific, and Gulf waterways have been overwhelmed by the horrors of severe flooding. With so much water, the ground could not absorb it due to extreme rainfall and oversaturation.
Coastal areas like New York City lose multiple land acres every year from erosion and sea level rise. Forests and wetlands deserve our investment not only for habitat needs, as wetlands reduce flood zones, so they must be recovered for our safety. Loss of these areas adds to extirpation and loss of valued species of plants, animals, insects, and native fish.
Loss of biodiversity, which we have heard about so much, is a real threat, because it is also related to the capture of stormwater, carbon sequestration, and cooling in the summer. Just last year, a colleague and writer discussed forest needs, and now we see firsthand the dire straits that all forests are facing. The worst problems are the struggling old growth forests in all parts of the country, as these canopies are critical to ecosystems all the way from the tops of the tallest trees to the forest floors.
We must also invest in native plant nurseries, which are critical to bringing back as much wildlife as possible, and it is especially necessary to restore the dunes of the coast for endangered shore birds and their breeding habitats.
Many of our cities hope to have parks like Central Park that embrace wildlife without the pesticides used on many urban lawns. Humanity forced our wildlife to have to share lands with us, and we must provide them peace to coexist.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
