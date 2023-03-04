Birding Today: Physically challenged continue to need assistance in birding activities

The Americans with Disabilities Act became law in 1990, and it opened many doors for those who needed it. However, it needs to be fine tuned and brought into the open a little. Disabilities are sometimes conditions that we cannot see, and those are the ones that many organizations must become more sensitive on.
Doors opened for the physically challenged with birding, as access began for birders that needed help to get to many venues. Grants and donations helped with retrofits, and we started to see accessible bathrooms, ramps, handrails, concrete paths, and much of what was necessary.
There are still things that can be done to make access for low vision birders. The iPad is helping with that, but an employee or hardware must be used with a visual aid to assist those who are in need. Birds don’t always appear in a stationary locale, and we are working on technology to make more happen.
There was an article done a couple of years ago about a low vision student who was having trouble doing research due to her eyesight, let alone drive to her job sites. She was given an assistant who knew nothing about bird identification. Even though her hearing was impeccable and she could easily identify birds by sound, what could she do with silent birds that appeared in her research area? That could have been investigated by inquiring what she might need for aids to help her with her research.
Other challenges, like those socially challenged with autism and traumatic brain injury, require help, too.
These individuals need assistance with social interaction and verbal communication at times, as they process verbal information more slowly. It can be harder to keep up with conversation, so the written word or closed captioning helps. Even though these challenges are there, some may have an acute to photographic memory with field guide data and habitat recall, which can help someone else.
Since birding or birdwatching brings calm and focus to a sometimes difficult day-to-day life, stationary birding can be accomplished by those who are motion challenged and are a helpful way to bird as a team, like a Big Sit. Blind and low vision participants, sensitivity impaired, hearing challenged, or other cognitive or neurological challenges can do well in this environment. Competitive environments can be modified for these birders and teams, e.g., parking, birding venues, restrooms, hardware like scopes, and family or caregivers can provide support. This provides accessibility for all, and to thrive within these events.
Consult with challenged birders to help design programs that are more inclusive for those that want to have a leadership or mentoring role. Accommodations like written information ahead of time, supplemental written or taped information to prepare for trips or events, noise canceling headphones, or weather resistant clothing checklists will be helpful. Be sure to ask those on the autism spectrum closed-end questions like whether they need to rest now or later.
Help make someone’s day better!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
