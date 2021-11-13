Birding Today: Poisonous birds fend off predators

Writer mentioned poisonous birds to a college student a week ago and the short explanation was met with rapt attention. What was most exciting was the fact that one could see the wheels turning. Has interest been created in the STEM world? That would be one of the most wonderful things that one could hope happened as a result of that short interlude.
When writer became enamoured by the same topic this was after a trip to the Boston Aquarium at about the same age. Admiration was then created for the poison dart frogs due to their beautiful coloration, and naturally it caused more questions than answers.
When somewhat recently, a photo with the Hooded Pitohui was on the bare and injured hand of a researcher, my question was, “Why was that hand not gloved?” One learns that if researching in a foreign country, gloves are an environmental staple. It brought back memories of the poison dart frogs along with the research I had done.
In 2003, it was learned by a scientist that since necessity was the mother of invention, this same species was captured in a mist net. When it was removed, injury resulted along with a burning sensation. When a feather was put in his mouth, more pain resulted and lo! This was the first toxic bird that became known to science.
Batrachotoxins or BTXs are the culprits known in both the frogs and the pitohuis that are more toxic than strychnine. Through their work on both muscles and nerves, not only will they kill food sources, but humans can be victims, as well.
Through research on poison dart frogs and pitohuis, it was discovered that both animals got their superpowers from their prey. The frogs are much more toxic, and the beauty of survival and irritations in the pitohuis are lessened, as ticks and biting lice are non-existent. Since the feathers of the chest and abdomen have the highest concentrations of BTX, it was easy to surmise that eggs and nestlings are soon protected during pitohui nesting.
As you know, some of the most interesting avians are found in New Guinea, like the Birds of Paradise, which is also where the pitohuis come from. For the sake of discussion and knowledge on world birds, other New Guinea residents like shrike-thrushes sequester BTXs.
North America’s Ruffed Grouse, when it consumes mountain laurel, is inedible due to the poison, but death is certainly rare. Mexico’s Red Warbler contains two alkaloids in its feathers causing its unpalatable taste, and there are certainly more birds that use toxins for their own defense, as predators soon learn to leave them be.
The needs of nature eventually become apparent to predators, as well as ornithologists that study many of these interesting species. Evolution is a magnificent thing that will likely cause birds to outlive us.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
