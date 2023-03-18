Birding Today: Prescribed fires to return, become a part of nature

Birders who have been studying the uses of trees and forest vegetation have learned years ago, all throughout the country, about the importance of old growth oak trees. Oaks attract the most beneficial insects, and migrant birds want that protein to continue their migratory journeys, as well as provide food for their young for rapid growth. Rapid growth insures the best chances for their first migratory journeys south. Only half of the first late season birds survive the journey, and the same is true for the first spring individuals.
For thousands of years open canopy oak forests catered to these migrants, which was why we had so many of them. Even before our own days on this earth, there was no worry about enough birds to populate the country and proliferate. They had everything that they required then, before our beautiful country was settled by our ancestors.
About a century ago, humanity began to suppress natural fires so oak trees were having trouble achieving old growth status. It is difficult to get ancient oaks while maple and beech trees have been proliferating instead of the oaks that the birds and wildlife so desperately require, as this wood results in denser and less diverse forests. Oaks allow natural light, so a wide variety of grass and shrubs also had room for growth. They were the keystone species that made life welcome for all native plants and animals, and they multiplied. There were areas for homes for all animals and plants to live and breed.
In the eastern part of the country, which half of the plains states comprise, prescribed fires are going to return and become a part of nature as they once were. This allows birds such as the Brown-headed Nuthatch, Red Cockaded Woodpecker, and multiple other breeding songbirds to increase.
The Pacific Northwest is working on the same issues for species like the Marbled Murrelet and Northern Spotted Owl, as well as removing the Barred Owl.
That part of the country is setting aside land for valuable birds that plant many of their own trees, keeping logging operations in their own zones for timber harvest and overgathering on private land. This is called the Northwest Forest Plan, which is adapting to changing ecological and social conditions for purposes of knowledge and increasing some of the birds lost over the past 50 years. Breeding Bird Survey results assisted with data for the birds most needy.
Declines are still occurring and that could be due to prior timber harvest and lack of natural fire on federal lands and private property. However, the western wet forests would not have been impacted greatly by fire during the timber boom of the 1960s-90s.
Western forest birds are declining due to climate change and habitat loss on the breeding grounds, as well as the logging that has been slowed on federal lands.
It helps that alternative woods are being used, but as always this is a work in progress to recycle and conserve.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
