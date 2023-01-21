Birding Today: Raptors appear at different times of year

Several raptors are seen in much of the country at one time or another. Some are available only during the winter, others make guest appearances during migration, some are specialty birds, and yet others are in certain areas for breeding purposes.
It is clearly a mixed bag of events, and for those of us who have our hands full, it isn’t difficult for many to entice some of them with bird feeders, which beget small birds, or prey birds. I do not advocate baiting birds, but things happen where small birds tend to congregate, and it is easy enough to deter hawks simply by not using feeders for several days, and the raptors will go elsewhere.
Winter hawks and those that choose to live with us year-round can be common or uncommon. We must find ourselves in the proper area for hawks, and they must be active areas with a number of visiting birds that also live or frequent the locales for feeding purposes. Some individuals swear by the joys of blinds and yet others will just take their chances in hotspots.
In the mid and lower Plains states, we have the uncommon but widespread Sharp-shinned Hawk during the winter. This species resembles a Cooper’s Hawk, though much smaller and with a few differences. Where the Cooper’s Hawk has a dark cap, the wee sharpie has a cowl, a small round head, and slender legs. This small dynamo can move rapidly and get itself into small spaces, which makes it especially detrimental to small songbirds that like living. The Cooper’s Hawk can be a winter resident as well, but in the eastern parts of the Plains states, it is more of a resident bird.
The Rough-legged Hawk is also a winter resident and uncommon to rare in expansive open habitats, like prairie, marshes, and farmland. It can be found perched on fenceposts or isolated trees in open areas, as well as flying or hovering over open ground.
The Bald Eagle is a winter resident. Some migrate for breeding purposes, while others do not. Most favor common lake fish, and others enjoy chicken if living in farm areas, but will steal prey and scavenge when so inclined.
The uncommon harriers are winter residents in the south and year-round residents in the central Plains states and tend to perch lower than most hawks or upon the ground.
The Red-shouldered Hawk can be a resident raptor of the southeast area, while the Red-tailed Hawk is observed nearly everywhere in the country. The red-tail has several subspecies, so do learn them and enjoy the process, as well as the identification of the assorted subs.
Go to the western part of the Plains states to observe the Golden Eagle, which is rare but widespread in open country, as far as possible from humanity. They can be seen on prominent perches, frequently commonly hunting small to mid-sized wildlife.
Winter is a wonderful time to bird, so see its bounty and enjoy the tour.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
