Birding Today: Smallest owl in world makes home in desert southwest

African and Native American cultures consider the owl evil or an omen of illness. As uncommon as most owls are, they prefer to avoid humanity as much as many people consider them a foreboding entity. Considering that the less than 6-inch-long Elf Owl that weighs less than an ounce and a half with thin eyebrows and a squeaky bark, one is reminded more of a toy than a symbol of the occult.
To make them even more an appearance of harmlessness, their round heads without ear tufts or feathers atop the head could not be further from the appearance of Yoda, not that Yoda could be considered a harbinger of negativity.
The smallest owl in the world is about the size of a sparrow and is a topic of interest in the desert southwest. During late spring its loud chuckle during moonlit nights among lower canyons and groves of some of the larger cactus permeates the darkness. As most owls, they are nocturnal, usually solitary, and roost in old woodpecker and the occasional telephone pole. Writer met the owner of a southeast Arizona property that provided a home for the Elf Owl. It was a well-known location to find one at dusk peeking out of its roost hole before it departed for nightly foraging.
Crickets, moths, beetles, scorpions, and centipedes keep this summer resident of the Southwest well fed. They live three to six years in the wild, longer in captivity. As it is too cold during desert nights for most nocturnal insects, the owl migrates to Mexico and Baja California for the winter. They share habitat with Black-capped Vireo, Varied Bunting, and Rufous Hummingbird in the Mexican thorn scrub.
Their predators include other owls, bobcats, snakes, the ringtail, and coyotes. The species is on the decrease in their natural pine-oak forests, dry scrubland, riparian forests, and desert habitats. They are passive and will often feign death or depart in what they feel is a dangerous situation.
The Elf Owl has declined due to agriculture and home development. Riparian areas are threatened for water diversion for both home and agricultural usage. It is endangered in California and there are less than 150,000 individuals in their natural breeding areas. Work has been going on for quite some time on conserving their northern and southern geographically linked areas with captive breeding and reintroduction programs. Other birds that have benefitted from the same practice are the Whooping Crane, Black-capped Vireo, Kirtland’s Warbler, California Condor, and more.
If one hopes to get a glimpse of these unusual and shy birds, they can be found at Madera Canyon in southeast Arizona, Big Bend National Park and Chisos Mountains of Texas.
Besides the Elf Owl, the Flammulated Owl also of Arizona, are two of the most migratory owls in North America.
If you get the chance to see these beautiful owls, they will never be forgotten and will always remain in your mind’s eye.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
